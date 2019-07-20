SDMC Mayor leads stir seeking government funds

By Express News Service

South MCD mayor Sunita Kangra led a protest against the AAP government on Friday for not releasing sufficient funds to the civic body due to which, she claimed, its health department has “got stalled”.Initially, the South MCD had decided to go on a dharna outside the CM’s residence at Flagstaff Road, but the venue was shifted to a place near Chandagi Ram Akhara after permission was denied.

“The government is turning the SDMC into virtual deadwood. The state is now all out to dispel local administration, which is otherwise crucial for the survival of a democratic process in the city,” Sunita claimed, adding that the “politicisation of fund allocation” goes against the basis of devolution of funds between states and urban local bodies.

Leader of House Kamaljeet Sehrawat said the SDMC’s revenue during 2018-19 was Rs 3,219 crore whereas expenditure reached Rs 3,897 crore. “Similarly, the expected revenue during 2019-20 is going to be Rs 3,076 crore whereas the expected expenditure will be Rs 4,880 crore,” she said.

Fight more political

Delhi faces a power struggle as the MCDs are with the BJP, whereas the AAP is in power also. This has resulted in an ugly tussle.