Special cell makes its ‘biggest’ narcotics haul

A heroin reconstitution and processing unit in the making in Zakir Nagar was also busted, the Delhi Police Special Cell said on Friday.

Published: 20th July 2019 02:37 AM  |   Last Updated: 20th July 2019 10:47 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  Delhi Police have seized 150 kilograms of heroin valued at `600 crore in the international market and arrested five men, including two Afghans, in what they described as their “biggest narcotics haul”.The arrested men, including Afghan chemical experts Shinwari Rehmat Gul, 30, and Akhtar Mohammad Shinwari, are believed to be part of an international narcotics cartel.

A heroin reconstitution and processing unit in the making in Zakir Nagar was also busted, the Delhi Police Special Cell said on Friday.Deputy Commissioner of Police Manishi Chandra said that a number of luxury vehicles, including a Toyota Camry, a Honda Civic and a Toyota Corolla, were also seized.The others have been identified as Vakeel Ahmed, 36; Raees, 43; and Dheeraj 21. On July 17, a tip-off was received that a contraband was expected to be transported and the convoy would assemble at Lajpat Nagar.
“The Indian masterminds of the syndicate have been identified,” Chandra said.

“So far, it appears that the busted unit was recently assembled at Zakir Nagar, Delhi to take advantage of the dense population, which provides for cheap rentals, indifferent owner checks and a cover of anonymity for persons of various nationalities.

More arrests and further recoveries are likely in the matter,” he added.For the past few months, the Special Cell had been receiving information about convoy-type movement of luxury cars at regular intervals in the south-east district.“These convoys often carried people of foreign origin, especially Afghan and Africans, apart from Indians,” Chandra said. The convoys used to leave Delhi at night or early morning for Punjab and other neighbouring States.

heavy ammunition retrieved 
The arrested group operated from Zakir Nagar in south-east Delhi, where the dense population provided for cheap rentals, indifferent owner checks and a cover of anonymity for persons of various nationalities.  Two semi-automatic pistols and 20 live cartridges were also seized by the police from the arrested men

