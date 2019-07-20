Sulabh founder to hold session on business 

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Sulabh International founder Bindeshwar Pathak will share tips regarding entrepreneurship skills with the students of Delhi government schools where a curriculum on the subject is being taught. Deputy Chief Minister and Education Minister Manish Sisodia met Pathak on Friday and discussed the Entrepreneurship Mindset Curriculum which was launched in February.

“For the better future of the youth in Delhi, the Entrepreneurship Mindset Curriculum is a very good step towards the future of the city’s youth,” Pathak said, appreciating the initiative of the Arvind Kejriwal-led AAP government. “This (programme) should be taken to the public at a broader level,” Pathak said.

The Padma Bhushan awardee also gave some suggestions to Sisodia by retracing his journey from Bihar and how he began his mission in a modest way. “In 1970, I started the Sulabh International Social Service Institute to improve the society and take it in the right direction,” said Pathak. The Delhi government’s Entrepreneurship Mindset Curriculum, through inspirational stories like that of Pathak, is being implemented for encouraging students to seek big challenges and to achieve them.