The day it all went wrong for slain jawan’s family

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Shri Ram, 55, was in Alwar when he got the information about his son-in-law having met with an accident. Narender Baswal, 24, was critically injured and was being treated at the trauma centre in Delhi, when Ram, along with his family members, were on their way to see him.

Ram got his leg fractured after being hit by a moving bus while he along with others was changing the punctured tyre of their car. One after the other, the family had two of their men injured in incidents of road rage. While one got a fracture in his leg, the other one succumbed to injuries at Delhi Hospital.

“We immediately started for Delhi after we were informed about my husband’s condition,” said Madhu Baswal, 30, wife of the deceased CRPF constable. “On our way to Delhi, we had to get off at Maneswar after a tyre of our car got punctured. A Rajasthan Roadways bus hit my father” said Madhu.

“He was in terrible pain but we had to come down to Delhi. We took him to a nearby hospital. He was treated and we headed to Delhi,” she added. Upon arriving in the capital city, the family were in for a rude shock when they realised that Narender had succumbed to his injuries. “We had no idea that his (Narender’s) dead body awaited us,” she said. Madhu later said that Narender was in Alwar four-five days back for a brief vacation.