Sheila Dikshit took criticism in her stride, tried to resolve issues, says Delhi Congress leader Subhash Chopra

Subhash Chopra said Sheila Dikshit was a motherly figure who always tried to resolve issues over breakfast and would take criticism in her stride.

Published: 21st July 2019 01:19 AM  |   Last Updated: 21st July 2019 01:19 AM

Former Delhi CM Sheila Dikshit

Former Delhi CM Sheila Dikshit (File Photo | PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Delhi Congress leader Subhash Chopra recalled three-time CM Sheila Dikshit as someone who was receptive to criticism and always tried to resolve issues.

Chopra was Delhi Congress chief when Dikshit was the chief minister of Delhi.

"It was in 2005-2006 that I opposed the installation of electronic meters in the Delhi Assembly saying they run fast and can be tampered with. I said I have facts but she did not listen to me and dismissed what I said," he recalled.

However, he said she called him for a meeting the next day and listened to him.

"I presented facts and she was convinced to the extent that she formed a committee including me and a minister.

"When the committee found that there were issues, she ensured that over a lakh meters were changed across the national capital," he said.

Chopra said Dikshit was a "motherly figure" who always tried to resolve issues over breakfast and would take criticism in her stride.

"She was a politician who believed in taking everyone along and accepted criticism. She would call you for breakfast to resolve issues and was not someone who would stop talking to you if you disagreed with her," he recalled.

She will always be remembered for the development she did for Delhi.

"Earlier it would take almost two hours to cross Dhaula Kuan but under her tenure many flyovers were started which eased traffic woes. She gifted metro service to Delhi," Chopra said.

The three-time Delhi chief minister and senior Congress leader, Dikshit, who gave the national capital its modern infrastructure, passed away Saturday afternoon at a private hospital here after suffering cardiac arrest. She was 81.

