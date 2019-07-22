A breath of Oxygen

BHUMIKA POPLI By

Express News Service

When I heard about the launch of an oxygen bar in Delhi, I heard myself saying, “Oh well, the apocalypse is here.” Instantly my thoughts drifted to the movies where people are seen wearing humongous masks, walking among broken vehicles left stranded on the road under a dusty, sepia-toned sky. All they need is oxygen to survive but there it is not naturally available...

I had to see the oxygen bar to believe it. It does exist at Delhi’s Select Citywalk Mall and goes by the name of OxyPure. The place is a small set-up and can accommodate four to five people at a time. The concept of OxyPure is to give oxygen to people using aromatic oils. For this, four bottles of differently-coloured liquids are attached to a table. The liquids constantly bubble and suddenly you are reminded of a science lab.

The manager Aarti Kumar gives me a sheet that lists a variety of aromatic oils and their benefits. So lavender helps to reduce headaches and peppermint improves appetite. Different oils promise other benefits as well.

Suffering from a cough due to the change in season, I chose Eucalyptus oil. Aarti helps in putting a cannula around my neck and adjusts one end near my nostrils. At this precise moment, I take a selfie and end up looking like a subject of a scientific experiment. It takes a couple of minutes of adjusting before you feel a breeze of pure oxygen infused with aromatic oil in your body. You can choose from Lavender, Lemongrass, Cinnamon and Eucalyptus oils among others. The price range is fixed between `150 to `500, depending upon your choice of oil.

Aryavir Kumar, Founder of OxyPure, launched the outlet in Delhi, in view of the city’s pollution. “The oxygen concentrating machine at the centre helps in cleansing of the body, especially in Delhi where pollution is a constant issue. Aside problems caused by air pollution, the aromas have other benefits too. These help in minimising the effect of jet lag. However, we don’t claim to cure any disease. This is more for relaxation purposes that will address sinuses, headache, stress, and so on,” he says, adding Oxypure has an upcoming outlet at Delhi’s Terminal 3.

