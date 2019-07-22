Blissful countryside views inspire a new line

Angela Paljor By

Express News Service

While driving from Las Vegas to Lake Tahoe, Reynu Taandon witnessed miles and miles of rustic land, dry plants and the beautiful blue sky. This is what intrigued the fashion designer to work on a collection that can be worn for a day function, then for the evening and then the night.

That’s how The Savannah Saga was born, which will be showcased at the India Couture Week on July 26. The week-long fashion extravaganza starts today with Amit Aggarwal’s collection Lumen at One Style Mile.

“The inspiration came to me while travelling in America. I travelled via road so the rustic, desserts, the clear blue skies which I saw during drive stayed with me,” reveals Taandon, who has been working on this collection for the past four months.

Just as the earth changes colour with the passing of the day, Taandon’s collection too revolves around the same thought. “For a day function a bride can pair the satin top with a lehenga or skirt in the evening. They can wear a contemporary cut in the day and at night it can slip into bridal heavy lehengas.”

The fusion of traditional embroideries with modern satin bodices also reflects two sides of a woman, showing her delicate and feminine side topped with a dash of coquettish.

The silhouettes provide a calm and placid feel, while the satin and Chanderi fabric add a classic definition to the beautiful collection.

Taandon’s previous collections were always a play between traditional and contemporary fashion elements. This time she has gone a step ahead by fusing traditional embroideries with modern satin bodices.

“I have designed traditional lehengas with satin tops to give it a modern touch for our young brides. I have made my traditional kalidar lehengas but also introduced satin skirts in new contemporary cuts. I am using pure Chanderi fabric, net and silks in my collection. And for the first time, I have worked for the first time with laser cut embroideries and powder pastel colours,” she shares.

Adding to her love for thread work, Taandon has also used sequins, Swarovski crystals and mirrorwork in a more contemporary style.

Couture market

Couture has always been the synonym of luxury. It’s the most luxurious outfit designed for a specific occasion and for a person.

Talking about the changing market, Taandon shares, “With time, couture has changed tremendously because now a bride doesn’t want to go for all traditional things. She wants a twist or a fusion in what she is wearing. She wants to follow the traditions but in her own style. So my aim has always been to design something beautiful for a bride for her special day.”

Bridal couture

For Taandon, bridal couture has to be the most gorgeous outfit for a bride to be worn on her special day. “The colour, the embroidery and the fabric should touch the brides heart. The outfit has to be a piece of art which should enhance the beauty of the bride with complementary jewellery and minimalistic makeup.”