Home Cities Delhi

Hundreds bid adieu to former CM Sheila Dikshit

She ruled Delhi with such zeal that it ensured her party returned to power for two more terms.

Published: 22nd July 2019 09:00 AM  |   Last Updated: 22nd July 2019 09:00 AM   |  A+A-

UPA chairperson Sonia Gandhi arrives to attend the funeral of Shiela Dikshit at Nigambodh Ghat in New Delhi on Sunday | Arun Kumar

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Former Delhi chief minister Sheila Dikshit was cremated with full state honours at Nigambodh Ghat on Sunday, with several dignitaries attending the last rites and hundreds of mourners braving heavy rain to bid adieu to the Congress veteran.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Delhi Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, his deputy Manish Sisodia, UPA chairperson Sonia Gandhi, and Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra were among those present at the funeral.

Earlier, BJP stalwart L K Advani, former external affairs minister Sushma Swaraj and former Jammu and Kashmir chief minister Omar Abdullah were among those who visited Dikshit’s Nizamuddin East residence to pay their last respects. 

The mortal remains were then taken to the Congress headquarters on Akbar Road, where political leaders, including former PM Manmohan Singh, chief ministers Kamal Nath and Ashok Gehlot, and Ahmed Patel paid their tributes.

ALSO READ | Sonia Gandhi remembers Sheila Dikshit- a friend, almost like elder sister

Dikshit, 81, had died on Saturday due to cardiac arrest. Later the body was taken to the Delhi Pradesh Congress Committee office, where a large number of party supporters had gathered to pay their homage. 
Dikshit will be remembered as the face of Delhi who worked tirelessly during her 15-year stint as chief minister to improve the city’s infrastructure, public transport and look.

Her political journey was accidental. It began by winning the Kannauj Lok Sabha seat in Uttar Pradesh in 1984, and then becoming a minister in the late Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi’s cabinet. There was no going back after that as she continued the legacy of her father-in-law, Uma Shankar Dikshit, a seasoned politician from UP.

The launch of the Delhi chapter of her political journey was not smooth. Her party fielded her against the Bharatiya Janata Party’s Lal Bihari Tiwari for the East Delhi seat in the 1998 parliamentary elections and she lost. But eight months later, Dikshit won the Delhi Assembly election for the party and became the chief minister. 

She ruled Delhi with such zeal that it ensured her party returned to power for two more terms.          

Stay up to date on all the latest Delhi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Sheila Dikshit Anil Baijal Arvind Kejriwal
Water Crisis
The train carrying water from Jolarpettai to Chennai. (Photo | R Satish Babu, EPS)
Train carrying water from Jolarpettai arrives in parched Chennai ​
For representational purposes (File Photo | EPS)
Groundwater in Telangana dips to alarming levels
Women collecting unclean water from a water tank in Dharamgarh
Water worry for Odisha's Dharamgarh residents
A majority of owners said their source of water was private tankers, which fetch groundwater from places such as Madhavaram, Redhills, and Vichoor. (Photo | D Sampathkumar, EPS)
Residents flock round the clock to 'water shops' in Chennai

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A man at New Delhi's Nehru Planetarium, takes pictures of a web cast of the lift off of ISRO's GSLVMkIII carrying Chandrayaan-2 from Satish Dhawan Space center in Sriharikota on 22 July 2019. (Photo | AP)
Chandrayaan 2: India's 'Bahubali' lunar mission launched successfully
India's second moon mission Chandrayaan-2 lifts off onboard GSLV Mk III-M1 launch vehicle from Satish Dhawan Space Center at Sriharikota in Andhra Pradesh, July 22 2019. (Photo | PTI)
Chandrayaan 2: What makes this lunar mission so special?
Gallery
As the world watched, the 43 metres tall Baahubali rocket with a lift-off mass of 640 tonnes blasted-off from the second launch pad at 2.43 pm on 22 July from Andhra Pradesh's Sriharikota. (Photo | Ashwin Prasath, EPS)
IN PICTURES | For India, by India: Chandrayaan-2 lifts off to the moon
Former Union Minister Ananth Kumar (2nd right), and Karnataka State BJP president addressing the media. (File Photo | EPS)
Ananth Kumar birth anniversary: Check out some rare photos of the undisputed king of Bengaluru South constituency
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp