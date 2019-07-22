Rains flood Delhi arteries, bringing traffic to a crawl

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Heavy rains lashed Delhi on Sunday, bringing down the temperature to a pleasant level but also causing waterlogging and traffic congestion in many parts of the city.

The minimum temperature dropped to 26.8 degrees Celsius, whereas the maximum touched 36.5 degrees Celsius. However, there was no respite from humidity, which ranged between 100 per cent and 55 per cent.

The Met office recorded 49.2 mm of rainfall in the evening.

The air quality was moderate, according to System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting (SAFAR).

An official at India Meteorological Department said that the sky would be cloudy on Monday but it may not rain.

“It will be a generally cloudy sky with less chances of rain,” he said.

He said that 56 mm of rains were recorded from July 1 to July 16, 43 per cent less than the 30-year average of 97.6 mm.

Private weather forecasting agency Skymet tweeted: “Light to moderate spell of rain and thundershowers will occur at many places over North Delhi, Central Delhi, parts of South Delhi and North West Delhi during the next 2-3 hours.”

Delhi Traffic Police sent constant alerts on Twitter about issues on the roads connecting Madhuban Chowk, Ring Road, Central Market in Punjabi Bagh, Wazirpur and Rithala in west Delhi due to waterlogging.

Even in the central part of the city, with comparatively better roads, there were traffic snarls due to waterlogging. According to the police, there were traffic issues from W-Point to Mandi House and Hanuman Lane to Baba Kharak Singh Marg; from Mandi House to Sikandara Road and on the Bahadur Shah Zafar Marg.

Traffic was also affected from IP Flyover towards New Delhi Railway Station due to waterlogging, according to police.

In south Delhi, the areas affected were from GGR to Dhaula Kuan; Old Iron Bridge to Geeta Colony; Chattar Pur; Bhati Mines; from IGNOU Road to M.B Road; Westend Marg; Aurobindo Marg; near Sanik Farm; Captain Gaur Marg; Adhchini; Hamdard, Devli Road, Tigri Road Khanpur T-point, BRT and Dada Dev Mandir.

Ahead of south Delhi on the Delhi-Gurugram border, areas adjacent to IFFCO Chowk, MG Road, and Sikanderpur House were waterlogged, according to Gurugram Police’s Twitter handle.

It said waterlogging was reported Basai Village, Jawala Mil Road and ATC Chowk.