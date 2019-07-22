Home Cities Delhi

Taste of Oudh

A feast for the senses awaits Delhiites at the Oudh food festival where recipes from the kitchens of the Nawabs will fulfil your penchant for flavourful khana.

Published: 22nd July 2019 08:51 AM  |   Last Updated: 22nd July 2019 08:51 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

A feast for the senses awaits Delhiites at the Oudh food festival where recipes from the kitchens of the Nawabs will fulfil your penchant for flavourful khana. On till next Sunday at Crowne Plaza New Delhi Mayur Vihar, diners can experience the exquisite flavours of the Awadhi cuisine specially curated by MasterChef Diwas Wadhera at its multi-cuisine restaurant, Infinity.

The festival promises authenticity handcrafted by the chef and his team where true flavours of royalty come alive with hand-picked ingredients and combinations to bring you a taste of luxury.

Chef Wadhera with his team has put together exquisite dishes like Kundan Kaliyan, Double ka Meetha, Murgh Awadhi Korma and Ashrafiya. 

Talking to The Morning Standard, Chef Wadhera said, “The real essence of the famous awadhi cuisine lies in the manner in which the food is cooked on slow fire, the dum style of cooking. All nutrients are retained in the food through this process.” He further says that Awadhi food does not make use of 100-odd spices to produce each dish. “It blends a handful of not-so common spices. Our expert chefs from the kitchen brigade of have taken various efforts and undergone training to reach the perfection in cuisine from the land of Nawabs.”

The festival will showcase a select recipes for the next 10 days complete with live action counters and buffet dishes. 
 

Stay up to date on all the latest Delhi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Oudh food festival Chef Wadhera
Water Crisis
The train carrying water from Jolarpettai to Chennai. (Photo | R Satish Babu, EPS)
Train carrying water from Jolarpettai arrives in parched Chennai ​
For representational purposes (File Photo | EPS)
Groundwater in Telangana dips to alarming levels
Women collecting unclean water from a water tank in Dharamgarh
Water worry for Odisha's Dharamgarh residents
A majority of owners said their source of water was private tankers, which fetch groundwater from places such as Madhavaram, Redhills, and Vichoor. (Photo | D Sampathkumar, EPS)
Residents flock round the clock to 'water shops' in Chennai

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A man at New Delhi's Nehru Planetarium, takes pictures of a web cast of the lift off of ISRO's GSLVMkIII carrying Chandrayaan-2 from Satish Dhawan Space center in Sriharikota on 22 July 2019. (Photo | AP)
Chandrayaan 2: India's 'Bahubali' lunar mission launched successfully
India's second moon mission Chandrayaan-2 lifts off onboard GSLV Mk III-M1 launch vehicle from Satish Dhawan Space Center at Sriharikota in Andhra Pradesh, July 22 2019. (Photo | PTI)
Chandrayaan 2: What makes this lunar mission so special?
Gallery
As the world watched, the 43 metres tall Baahubali rocket with a lift-off mass of 640 tonnes blasted-off from the second launch pad at 2.43 pm on 22 July from Andhra Pradesh's Sriharikota. (Photo | Ashwin Prasath, EPS)
IN PICTURES | For India, by India: Chandrayaan-2 lifts off to the moon
Former Union Minister Ananth Kumar (2nd right), and Karnataka State BJP president addressing the media. (File Photo | EPS)
Ananth Kumar birth anniversary: Check out some rare photos of the undisputed king of Bengaluru South constituency
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp