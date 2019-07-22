Taste of Oudh

By Express News Service

A feast for the senses awaits Delhiites at the Oudh food festival where recipes from the kitchens of the Nawabs will fulfil your penchant for flavourful khana. On till next Sunday at Crowne Plaza New Delhi Mayur Vihar, diners can experience the exquisite flavours of the Awadhi cuisine specially curated by MasterChef Diwas Wadhera at its multi-cuisine restaurant, Infinity.

The festival promises authenticity handcrafted by the chef and his team where true flavours of royalty come alive with hand-picked ingredients and combinations to bring you a taste of luxury.

Chef Wadhera with his team has put together exquisite dishes like Kundan Kaliyan, Double ka Meetha, Murgh Awadhi Korma and Ashrafiya.

Talking to The Morning Standard, Chef Wadhera said, “The real essence of the famous awadhi cuisine lies in the manner in which the food is cooked on slow fire, the dum style of cooking. All nutrients are retained in the food through this process.” He further says that Awadhi food does not make use of 100-odd spices to produce each dish. “It blends a handful of not-so common spices. Our expert chefs from the kitchen brigade of have taken various efforts and undergone training to reach the perfection in cuisine from the land of Nawabs.”

The festival will showcase a select recipes for the next 10 days complete with live action counters and buffet dishes.

