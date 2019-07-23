A Perfect Rendition of Guru-Shishya Parampara in Delhi

Bhumika Popli By

Express News Service

Dhriti Swarup, student of Padmashri Dr Shovana Narayan will be performing Kathak at the Delhi’s Triveni Kala Sangam on Sunday. Swarup has been practicing this dance form as early as the age of seven. Now 17, the young teen has mastered Kathak under Narayan at the latter’s dance school Asavari established in 1979.

Swarup calls the experience of learning dance under Dr Narayan “incredible and life-changing”. She says, “Dr Shovana Narayan is not only my guru but also a second mother... someone who has always been there for me. Her guidance has made me who I am. Her wisdom, patience and practicality have nurtured and nourished me every step. Her criticisms and her immense love for dance plays a big role in motivating me to do better each time I dance. Most importantly she has also inculcated in me the values of Guru-Shishya Parampara. I will forever be indebted to her.”

Swarup has been given a strong grounding in both, technical and abhinaya (emotive) skills, and believes that Kathak is now an integral part of her life. She says, “My wonderful journey with dance began when I was introduced to Kathak at age 7. Over the years, it has been a part of me in a way that it is now difficult to say where I end and where dance begins. Shovana didi has always told us that Kathak is not just todas, tukdas and footwork, but also abhinaya which is an expression and an extension of humanity present in each of us.”

Narayan, who personally groomed Swarup in the last four years, finds her amazingly talented, dedicated to Kathak and very hardworking. “She is equally good in technical rhythmic virtuosity and abhinaya too. For such a young age, she has shown remarkable depth and maturity. It’s always a pleasure to teach her as she soaks it up immediately.”

Swarup wants to take Kathak to a global audience. She’s currently enrolled for a liberal arts course at Vassar College, Poughkeepsie, New York, and will be heading there in August. “Kathak will remain a part of my daily schedule as it is the most wonderful part of me. To be able to take this traditional dance form worldwide is something I hope to achieve in my years in New York,” she says.

On: July 28, 6:30pm At: Triveni Kala Sangam, New Delhi