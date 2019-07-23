Home Cities Delhi

Accept Centre’s conditions on unauthorised colonies: Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal

Kejriwal had earlier announced that residents of unauthorised colonies in Delhi would soon have ownership rights on their houses and claimed that the Centre has agreed for the same.

Published: 23rd July 2019 08:21 AM  |   Last Updated: 23rd July 2019 08:23 AM

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal (File Photo| Parveen Negi, EPS)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has directed his ministers to immediately accept all conditions in the Centre’s communication to the Delhi government for regularisation of unauthorised colonies, sources said on Monday.

The direction was given at a meeting of all ministers on Saturday, where the chief minister reviewed for over four hours every point regarding regularisation of unauthorised colonies. The AAP government had last week released Rs 500 crore for development work in these colonies.

Kejriwal had earlier announced that residents of unauthorised colonies in Delhi would soon have ownership rights on their houses and claimed that the Centre has agreed to the AAP government’s proposal in this regard.

“This is not the time for blame game. Even a minute’s delay will not be tolerated. For decades, residents of unauthorised colonies have been waiting to lead their lives with dignity. We have to cooperate with the central government on this very important issue to every extent possible,” a source quoted the chief minister as saying in the meeting.

Following the review of the entire regularisation process, Kejriwal has consulted technical experts over the issue, sources said. Experts’ views will be considered while finalising the Delhi government response to the Centre.

(With PTI inputs)

