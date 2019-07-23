Home Cities Delhi

BJP suspends membership drive in Delhi after Sheila Dikshit’s demise

Harshdeep Malhotra, co-convenor of the membership drive said that all events to enrol fresh members scheduled on July 20 were cancelled.

Published: 23rd July 2019

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in Delhi suspended its membership drive for a day as
a mark of respect to former Delhi chief minister Sheila Dikshit, who passed away on Saturday.

Harshdeep Malhotra, co-convenor of the membership drive said that all events to enrol fresh members scheduled on July 20 were cancelled following the demise of three-time CM of Delhi otherwise the
campaign is in full swing. According to him, so far about 4.5 lakh people have registered themselves
for the party membership.

“All seven wings of the state unit, entrusted with the task, have been working with equal zeal and full energy. I believe that the way, they are working, number is going to cross 10 lakh mark, a target set
by the party. It may be around 14-15 lakh,” Malhotra said.

“We have asked all wings of the Delhi BJP to public places such as temples, mosques, malls, markets, metro stations, bus stands, or railway stations to convince people to join party. Tomorrow, women wing is organising membership drive at 14 locations,” said Malhotra, who was east Delhi Mayor.

The BJP leader said that to encourage people and party workers, all senior party leaders including celebrity members such as BJP’s vice president Shyam Jaju, Bhojpuri actor turned politician and Delhi BJP chief Manoj Tiwari, MPs — Hans Raj Hans and Gautam Gambhir — will throng busy public places and
participate in the campaign. Malhotra said it expected from different wings that they would enrol at least one or 1.5 lakh new members. The drive will continue till August 11 after which 20-day drive for ‘active
member’ will begin.

The party has about 14.5 lakh members in the national capital, far less than its earlier estimate of 30 lakh.
Malhotra said only active members are eligible for any official post, designation or that matter for party ticket to contest any election.

On Monday, the state unit organised programmes at 28 locations in which Tiwari, Jaju, and several Delhi leaders such as Delhi BJP’s general secretaries Rajesh Bhatia, Ravinder Gupta, and Kuljeet Singh Chahal participated. Chahal is convener of the membership drive.

