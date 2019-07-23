Driving curbs on boy held for snatching in Delhi

Kanu Sarda By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: To discourage young boys from being drawn to snatching, a city court has asked a 19-year-old boy not to drive any vehicles or ride a bicycle for a year.

Additional Sessions Judge Pawan Kumar Jain also ruled that Aashish Khan, who was accused of snatching a mobile phone in the South Delhi area in May 2019, has to surrender his driving licence, should he hold one, within three days from the date of his release from jail. the court pronounced the verdict while granting him bail in the case.

According to the police, Aashish, riding a Scooty along with two other accused, robbed the mobile phone of a security guard. They even beat him up before driving off, police said.

All three were arrested the day after and the phone was also recovered. “Upon receiving the licence, the police official shall deposit the same with the licensing authority intimating that accused has used the vehicle in commission of the offence,” the order stated.

Crimes, involving snatching of jewellery, mobile phones and laptops by youths on bikes, have been on the rise in the national capital. Data released by the Delhi Police reveals that as many as 3,577 snatching cases were reported in the city between January 1 and July 15, 2019.