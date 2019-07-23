Home Cities Delhi

Government lied about classrooms: Delhi Opposition leader Vijender Gupta

Gupta said the Kejriwal government’s claim that it has built more than 8,000 classrooms is a lie, as, till now, only 6,000 classrooms have been constructed.

Published: 23rd July 2019 08:19 AM  |   Last Updated: 23rd July 2019 08:19 AM   |  A+A-

BJP leader Vijender Gupta (centre) submits a memorandum to Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal on Monday. He alleged gross violations by the AAP government

BJP leader Vijender Gupta (centre) submits a memorandum to Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal on Monday. He alleged gross violations by the AAP government | Express

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Leader of Opposition in the Delhi Assembly Vijender Gupta on Monday tendered a written complaint to Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal with regard to the alleged scam in the construction of classrooms by the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government.

Leveling fresh accusations, Gupta said the Kejriwal government’s claim that it has built more than 8,000 classrooms is a lie, as, till now, only 6,000 classrooms have been constructed.

Earlier, Delhi BJP chief Manoj Tiwari, too, leveled similar allegations, citing the response to an RTI query.
Responding to the allegations then, Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia, who also doubles up as the education minister, sent a legal notice to Delhi BJP leaders, daring them to either back their charges with evidence or issue a public apology.

Gupta claimed three major violations by the government in the construction of classrooms. The first, he claimed, is that the construction work started without floating tenders, thereby resulting in a cost spiral by 30-90 per cent.

Secondly, he claimed the government siphoned off funds allocated for the project. While the government claimed to have built 8,089 classrooms till March, physical verification has revealed that only 6,000 have been constructed, the BJP leader said.

Alleging further irregularities pertaining to payments, he said the government sanctioned Rs 1,000 crore in 2016-17 and 2017-18 for ‘Extraordinary Repairs’. An additional Rs 1,000 crore, allocated from the regular head on Priority – 1, was spent on the same schools, thereby implying duplicate payment for the same work, Gupta alleged.

“Fraud of a very serious nature went unnoticed during financial years 2016-17 and 2017-18 in GNCTD, the official portal of the Delhi government, in a planned, deliberate and sustained manner causing huge loss to the public exchequer. Kejriwal government must explain why funds were siphoned off for 25 per cent classrooms that haven’t been built. What were the payments for? While the government sanctioned funds for 8,089 classrooms till March, physical verification has revealed that only 6,000 of them were built,” Gupta said after meeting Baijal.

He also sought the L-G’s intervention on the issue surrounding the denial of benefits by the AAP government to farmers under the Centre’s ‘Kisan Samman Nidhi’ scheme. Under this scheme, eligible farmers are entitled to Rs 6,000 every year.

What Gupta has alleged

  • Delhi government claims to have built 8,089 classrooms till March 2019. The figure is far less, at 6,000
  • Physical verification has revealed that less than 6,000 rooms have been constructed 
  • Enhanced cost of construction is 30-90 per cent 
  • Work done without floating a tender 
  • Payment made twice for the  same work
  • Construction work in 60 per cent of schools incomplete
