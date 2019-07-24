Home Cities Delhi

A lavish brunch themed on travel

A culinary journey with food and beverage influences from across the world featured at the exclusive brunch, which was nothing less than an extravagant treat to senses.

On Sunday when the sky poured, drenching Delhi in a gush of rain, JW Marriott New Delhi Aerocity rolled out a red carpet for Marriott Bonvoy theme Sunday brunch at K3 – New Delhi’s food theatre, to invite its members for an exclusive pampering of taste buds. 

A culinary journey with food and beverage influences from across the world featured at the exclusive brunch, which was nothing less than an extravagant treat to senses. Right from the red carpet entrance to champagne offerings from Moet and premium caviar from The Fine Food Cellar, the entire experience was intricate with gourmet instances from Mediterranean, Pan-Asian and Indian cuisines. 

The guests for the brunch were welcomed with boarding passes for this voyage to the different parts of the world as tasted on the palate. They were also offered a compass as a giveaway, egging them to discover more and travel more. Talking about the brunch and the experience, executive chef Sandeep Pande said, “I believe that travelling is all about cuisine-specific experiences. Marriott Bonvoy is all about moments that you experience at destinations where travel takes you and what better way to experience cuisines at the remarkable food theatres of K3.” 

The buffet spread featured delicacies such as Thai curries, Thai stir -fries, Vietnamese noodle soup bowl from the Pan-Asian section. The diners were spoilt for choice with Mediterranean flatbreads, Caviar bar, Italian grill station from the Mediterranean section and a ‘Delhi 6’ chaat counter from the Indian kitchen. The dessert counter featured European and Indian desserts to please the sweet tooth. 

