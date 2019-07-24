Home Cities Delhi

Breezer Vivid Shuffle chooses its Delhi hip-hop finalists

Breezer  Vivid Shuffle (BVS) hosted the second regional round of Season 3 in Delhi this Sunday.

Breezer Vivid Shuffle (BVS) hosted the second regional round of Season 3 in Delhi this Sunday. Owing to the overwhelming participation, the Delhi round was held at two locations, Flyp Café in Connaught Place and IFBC Dance Studio Saket at Mittal Garden, Sainik Farm, followed by performances by visual artiste-cum-rapper Sumit Roy, rapper Krishna Kaul, known by the stage name KRSNA and Naved Sheikh known in the hip-hop circle as Naezy The Baa at the Flyp Café. 

The competition was launched in June by BVS ambassador filmstar Varun Dhawan. That hip-hop is gaining ground in Delhi can be seen from the fact that while BVS competition witnessed around 500 people in the regional round last year in the Capital, the number crossed the 600 marks this time around. 

Four breakers and five poppers were selected by the judges — Bgirl Jo, BboyNevermind, Rohn, Aastik, Dope V and Funkey. The selected candidates will compete in the finale, to be held on September 21, in Mumbai. But before that, there will also be an international round, in Bangkok on August 10. This is the first time that the hip-hop festival is going beyond borders. 

Prior to the festival on July 21, a special workshop, jointly conducted by Bollywood choreographer Melvin Louis and hip-hop star Bboy Nevermind, was held at the IFBC Dance Studio at Mittal Garden, Sainik Farm, for all hip-hop lovers. “Travelling from the lanes of small towns and cities to Bollywood movies, hip-hop has finally made its presence felt in the country. And nowhere is this more apparent than the BVS competition, which sees an increased participation every passing year,” said Louis.

‘‘Currently, India is riding on a wave of pop-culture, and the momentum is snowballing with every passing day. BVS recognises talented dancers and helps them showcase their skills. The good thing is new power centres are emerging from Tier-II cities, bringing the country’s best talent to the forefront,” remarked Anshuman Goenka, Head of Marketing, Bacardi India.

