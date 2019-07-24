Home Cities Delhi

Delhi Commission for Women chief Swati Maliwal faces digital outrage after tweeting rape video

Maliwal apologised after taking down the video of the incident which happened last March in Hyderabad.

Published: 24th July 2019 09:14 AM  |   Last Updated: 24th July 2019 09:14 AM   |  A+A-

Delhi Commission for Women chairperson Swati Maliwal

Delhi Commission for Women chairperson Swati Maliwal

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Delhi Commission for Women chairperson Swati Maliwal on Tuesday received heavy backlash after she posted a video showing an incident of attempted rape on a toddler on Twitter, and asked the Delhi police to take action in the matter. However, the video in question was of an incident in Hyderabad that happened in March and the accused had already been arrested under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.

The Twitterati came down heavily on the DCW chief questioning the sensibility of posting such a sensitive video online.  Maliwal, later, took down the tweet but not before its received hundreds of replies. Among those who responded was journalist Dhanya Rajendran.

Earlier in the day, Maliwal posted the video through her personal Twitter account, asking Delhi Police to file an FIR against the man. “Chilled to the bone on watching this. Delhi Police pl(ease) imm(ediately) file FIR & arrest this pervert. He is of the age of her grandfather! The child is so small. Shudder to think what would happen if ppl didn’t intervene. Also, appeal to all to help Police identify him. He should be arrested! (sic)” she said. 

After she took the video down, Maliwal posted an apology.

Sacrificing credibility for urgency?

The video in question was of an incident in Hyderbad that happened in March. The accused had already been arrested and a case under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act has been registered against him. Twitter users condemned Maliwal’s action, criticising her lack of sensitivity.

Stay up to date on all the latest Delhi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Delhi Commission for Women Swati Maliwal Delhi POCSO Delhi Police Maliwal rape tweet DCW rape video
India Matters
Soon, holding cryptocurrencies could land you behind bars
Prime Minister Narendra Modi watches on a screen the successful launch of Chandrayaan-2 by GSLV MkIII-M1 vehicle from Satish Dhawan Space Centre of Sriharikota, in New Delhi on Monday | pti
Chandrayaan-2: India over the moon
YouTube screen grab of Kulbhushan Jadhav (File Photo)
Pakistan should immediately release Kulbhushan Jadhav: India
Minister for External Affairs Dr S Jaishankar. (Photo | Naveen Kumar, EPS)
'MEA working for early release of 18 Indians on board Iran-seized tanker'

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
One-horned rhinoceros seen moving to an elevated area following floods due to incessant monsoon rainfall in Kaziranga National Park Tuesday July 16 2019. | PTI
Assam floods: Over 200 animals die at Kaziranga National Park
Tamil actor Suriya Sivakumar (Photo | EPS)
HBD Suriya: What makes Singam Tamil Nadu's heart-throb?
Gallery
Boris Johnson started his career as a reporter, not a politician, earning more from his writing than from his public service positions. (Photo | AP)
Bites of Boris: The many lives of Britain's new PM
As Jennifer Lopez turns 50, let us take a look at the 10 instances when J-Lo stole the spotlight with her Red Carpet looks. (File Photo | AP)
Happy Birthday Jennifer Lopez: 10 times J-Lo set the red carpet on fire
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp