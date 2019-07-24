Delhi Commission for Women chief Swati Maliwal faces digital outrage after tweeting rape video

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Delhi Commission for Women chairperson Swati Maliwal on Tuesday received heavy backlash after she posted a video showing an incident of attempted rape on a toddler on Twitter, and asked the Delhi police to take action in the matter. However, the video in question was of an incident in Hyderabad that happened in March and the accused had already been arrested under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.

The Twitterati came down heavily on the DCW chief questioning the sensibility of posting such a sensitive video online. Maliwal, later, took down the tweet but not before its received hundreds of replies. Among those who responded was journalist Dhanya Rajendran.

This is a video from Hyderabad from March. This man was caught. And I am shocked that the Chairperson of the Delhi commission for Women is publishing a rape video on social media.

— Dhanya Rajendran (@dhanyarajendran) 23 July 2019

Earlier in the day, Maliwal posted the video through her personal Twitter account, asking Delhi Police to file an FIR against the man. “Chilled to the bone on watching this. Delhi Police pl(ease) imm(ediately) file FIR & arrest this pervert. He is of the age of her grandfather! The child is so small. Shudder to think what would happen if ppl didn’t intervene. Also, appeal to all to help Police identify him. He should be arrested! (sic)” she said.

After she took the video down, Maliwal posted an apology.

This v disturbing video was viral on social media. Made my blood boil. Want the man 2 get strongest punishment. Shared video so that he is identified! However, hv deleted it & sought report from Police. Apologize if I have hurt sentiments. Intention is only to get justice 4 girl.

— Swati Maliwal (@SwatiJaiHind) 23 July 2019

Sacrificing credibility for urgency?

The video in question was of an incident in Hyderbad that happened in March. The accused had already been arrested and a case under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act has been registered against him. Twitter users condemned Maliwal’s action, criticising her lack of sensitivity.