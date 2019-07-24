Home Cities Delhi

Delhi HC asks Centre to examine whether to restrain Google from uploading Indian maps

Delhi High Court said that government can issue necessary directions to Google India in accordance with the law if required.

Published: 24th July 2019 04:09 PM  |   Last Updated: 24th July 2019 04:09 PM   |  A+A-

Delhi High Court

Delhi HC (File Photo | PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The Delhi High Court directed the Centre on Wednesday to examine whether Google should be restrained from uploading maps of India, including defence installations, on its web service.

A bench of Chief Justice D N Patel and Justice C Hari Shankar issued the directions while disposing a plea moved by a lawyer, Kisalaya Shukla, who has contended that defence establishments that are closed for public are easily accessible through satellite images uploaded on Google Earth.

In the petition, the lawyer has said only the Indian government had the right to provide detailed maps of the country.

The plea also sought directions to the government to make available to the citizens its indigenous navigation system -- NavIC -- so that people do not to depend on similar services provided by private entities.

The bench asked the Union government to treat the petition as a representation and consider whether it was necessary to restrain Google India from publishing the detailed maps of India as was sought in the plea.

The court said the government can issue necessary directions to Google India in accordance with the law if required.

The lawyer claimed that the maps on Google were not only available to the general public, but also hostile nations.

He alleged that despite the central government denying permission to Google to make available its Street View service, it continues to upload panoramic view of all Indian cities and areas bordering the LoC with Pakistan.

Shukla also claimed that according to one of the terrorists in the 2008 Mumbai attacks, Google images were used by them to study and do a reconnaissance of the city.

Stay up to date on all the latest Delhi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Delhi High Court Google Central government
India Matters
Soon, holding cryptocurrencies could land you behind bars
Prime Minister Narendra Modi watches on a screen the successful launch of Chandrayaan-2 by GSLV MkIII-M1 vehicle from Satish Dhawan Space Centre of Sriharikota, in New Delhi on Monday | pti
Chandrayaan-2: India over the moon
YouTube screen grab of Kulbhushan Jadhav (File Photo)
Pakistan should immediately release Kulbhushan Jadhav: India
Minister for External Affairs Dr S Jaishankar. (Photo | Naveen Kumar, EPS)
'MEA working for early release of 18 Indians on board Iran-seized tanker'

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
One-horned rhinoceros seen moving to an elevated area following floods due to incessant monsoon rainfall in Kaziranga National Park Tuesday July 16 2019. | PTI
Assam floods: Over 200 animals die at Kaziranga National Park
Tamil actor Suriya Sivakumar (Photo | EPS)
HBD Suriya: What makes Singam Tamil Nadu's heart-throb?
Gallery
Boris Johnson started his career as a reporter, not a politician, earning more from his writing than from his public service positions. (Photo | AP)
Bites of Boris: The many lives of Britain's new PM
As Jennifer Lopez turns 50, let us take a look at the 10 instances when J-Lo stole the spotlight with her Red Carpet looks. (File Photo | AP)
Happy Birthday Jennifer Lopez: 10 times J-Lo set the red carpet on fire
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp