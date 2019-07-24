Eating right when the sky pours

Neelanjana singh By

Express News Service

Monsoon brings with it so many wonderful things, among which are delectable hot mirchi pakoras, bhutta and chai. But one can hardly ignore host of problems the season invariably invites. The perils of waterlogging aside, I speak of the epidemics that routinely surface at this time of the year-- gastroenteritis, cold, flu, hepatitis and typhoid. The best way to deal with these problems is to have in place a good contingency plan. As a nutritionist, I can tell you that a diet tailored for rainy season is the best way to boost your immunity.

Drinking tea is great for boosting immunity. A touch of herbs and spices to your beverage can work wonders. Adding ginger and black pepper to tea does more than just enhance its flavour--their anti-microbial properties protect you against a cold and fever.

You must also include adequate proteins in this season. It is perfectly acceptable if the protein comes from vegetarian sources (as is the case very often) but make sure to eat adequate amounts of milk/yogurt, cheese, mushrooms, soy, legumes and nuts.

When discussing the foods that can keep one fighting fit, I must speak of honey. Substituting refined sugar with dark-coloured honey is a good idea, as this contains over 200 beneficial compounds and has been held in high regard since ancient times. Modern medicine has also endorsed the anti-bacterial, antioxidant and healing properties of honey. In addition to all of this, the sugars found in honey help nurture the friendly bacteria in the gut to further boost immunity.

Besides honey, foods such as lassi, chhach, raita and yogurt ensure a healthy population of the immunity-boosting organisms in our gut. The food that these good bugs love is fibre, which is why it is preferable to eat fruits with edible peels instead of drinking juices. For the same reason, the grains that we consume should be minimally processed. Evidently, maida or refined flour will not favour the growth of the good bugs that protect us. Refined flours should be substituted with whole grain variants or millets.