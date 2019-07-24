Heavy rain likely between Thursday and Saturday in Delhi

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: If the Rain God does not play fickle this week, the city may have a brief spell of heavy rain. The meteorological centre has predicted heavy showers in the national capital between July 25 and 27. “There will be a moderate shower on Wednesday evening. Between July 26 and 27, a heavy rain shower is expected in most of the places with moderate rainfall in isolated places,” India Meteorological Department (IMD) senior scientist Kuldeep Srivastava said.

The temperature will come down by four to five notches with the rain, he added. On Tuesday, the maximum temperature in Delhi was 37. 6 degrees Celsius and the minimum temperature was 28.2 degrees Celsius. ​For the past 24 hours ending on Tuesday morning, the total rainfall was recorded at 003.6 mm. Humidity was recorded between 92 per cent to 57 per cent.

In the outskirts of Palam, the maximum temperature was recorded at 38.1 degrees Celsius. In Aya Nagar, the temperature was 37.4 degrees Celsius, while it was 37.4 degrees Celsius at Lodhi Road. According to the Regional Meteorological Centre (RMC) of the IMD, the maximum temperature predicted on Wednesday is 37 degrees Celsius.

It will then be followed with a drop in overall mercury levels with Thursday’s temperature dropping by six notches to 32 degrees Celsius. The temperature will continue to stay around 32 degrees Celsius till 27 July before picking up from there.

Short gains, but long pain

Delhi has recorded 156.5 mm rains from July 1 to July 23, which is four per cent more than the 30-year average of 149.8 mm. Overall, it has received 167.7 mm precipitation against the long-term average of 215.3 mm since June 1, a deficiency of 22 per cent