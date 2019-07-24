Home Cities Delhi

New Delhi Municipal Corporation begins rainwater harvesting for a better tomorrow

According to a senior official, modular type Rain Water Harvesting (RWH) pits have been installed at various spots by the NDMC.

Published: 24th July 2019 08:41 AM

Rainwater harvesting

Representational images

By Somrita Ghosh
Express News Service

NEW DELHI: To make optimum use of water, the New Delhi Municipal Corporation (NDMC) has started harvesting of rainwater in areas under its jurisdiction for the first time. Rainwater harvesting (RWH) is a simple method by which rainwater is stored, utilised in different ways or directly used for recharge purposes. According to a senior official, modular type Rain Water Harvesting (RWH) pits have been installed at various spots by the NDMC.

“This initiative is being taken under the guidance of the Centre’s Jal Shakti Abhiyan. Our programme has support from the Central Ground Water Board (CGWB),” the official added. The NDMC plans to install 60 more RWH pits at public places, including parks and gardens in areas such as Chanakya Puri, Laxmi Bai Nagar, and West Kidwai Nagar. These pits deploy ‘crosswave technology ‘which is considered as a socio-economical solution for harvesting rainwater.

Highlighting the benefits, the official said the construction of these pits involves minimal use of bricks and cement. “The recycled Polypropylene modules are stacked over one another in the excavated pit and wrapped in Geo-textile, thereby improving water quality. Less time is required for their installation and maintenance cost are low.” 

Since the structure is ‘load-bearing’, the land above the tank can be used for paved area parking or constructing parks. Also, the high void ratio gives almost 95 per cent water storage capacity.“Rainwater from RWH pits will be stored in four types of tanks. The water will be used for various purposes such as recharging the groundwater, or for its use in fountains, or for beautification work, or for providing water to maintain greenery,” the official noted.

