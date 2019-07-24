Home Cities Delhi

Rebel AAP MLA wants Delhi Assembly Speaker to recuse from hearing case

AAP leader Saurabh Bhardwaj had moved a petition requesting the disqualification of Mishra, alleging that Mishra raised slogans and ran a campaign in favour of PM Narendra Modi.

Published: 24th July 2019 08:21 AM  |   Last Updated: 24th July 2019 08:21 AM   |  A+A-

Former AAP leader Kapil Mishra

Former AAP leader Kapil Mishra (File photo)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Rebel AAP MLA Kapil Mishra on Tuesday wrote to Ram Niwas Goel urging the Delhi Assembly Speaker not to attend the hearing of his MLA membership disqualification case. In a separate letter, Mishra requested the Speaker to summon witnesses, including AAP convener Arvind Kejriwal, and senior party leader Kumar Vishwas, for questioning.

Mishra asked Goel to recuse from the hearing on the grounds that the latter was an “interested party” in the case. Goel, who is also an AAP MLA, has been hearing Mishra’s and other rebel legislators Devendra Sehrawat’s and Anil Bajpai’s case on the same matter.

AAP leader Saurabh Bhardwaj had moved a petition requesting the disqualification of Mishra, alleging that Mishra raised slogans and ran a campaign in favour of PM Narendra Modi during the Lok Sabha election campaign. In response, Mishra stated that the same logic should be applied on Arvind Kejriwal for raising slogans in support of Mamata Banerjee, Akhilesh Yadav and other Opposition leaders. Mishra has named Kejriwal, Vishwas, Manish Sisodia, Gopal Rai, Anna Hazare, Mayank Gandhi, Yogendra Yadav among those as witnesses in the case. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Delhi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Kapil Mishra Ram Niwas Goel Delhi Assembly Speaker Kapil Mishra disqualification case Aam Aadmi Party
India Matters
Soon, holding cryptocurrencies could land you behind bars
Prime Minister Narendra Modi watches on a screen the successful launch of Chandrayaan-2 by GSLV MkIII-M1 vehicle from Satish Dhawan Space Centre of Sriharikota, in New Delhi on Monday | pti
Chandrayaan-2: India over the moon
YouTube screen grab of Kulbhushan Jadhav (File Photo)
Pakistan should immediately release Kulbhushan Jadhav: India
Minister for External Affairs Dr S Jaishankar. (Photo | Naveen Kumar, EPS)
'MEA working for early release of 18 Indians on board Iran-seized tanker'

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
One-horned rhinoceros seen moving to an elevated area following floods due to incessant monsoon rainfall in Kaziranga National Park Tuesday July 16 2019. | PTI
Assam floods: Over 200 animals die at Kaziranga National Park
Tamil actor Suriya Sivakumar (Photo | EPS)
HBD Suriya: What makes Singam Tamil Nadu's heart-throb?
Gallery
Boris Johnson started his career as a reporter, not a politician, earning more from his writing than from his public service positions. (Photo | AP)
Bites of Boris: The many lives of Britain's new PM
As Jennifer Lopez turns 50, let us take a look at the 10 instances when J-Lo stole the spotlight with her Red Carpet looks. (File Photo | AP)
Happy Birthday Jennifer Lopez: 10 times J-Lo set the red carpet on fire
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp