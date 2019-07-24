Home Cities Delhi

Unauthorised colonies in Delhi to get ownerships soon

Ministry of Urban Affairs also raised the issue of non-government members in the Delhi Metro board of directors.

Published: 24th July 2019 09:24 AM  |   Last Updated: 24th July 2019 09:24 AM   |  A+A-

Union Minister Hardeep Singh Puri

Union Minister Hardeep Singh Puri (File Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  The issue of unauthorised colonies has yet again taken the center stage ahead of the assembly polls in Delhi as Ministry of Urban Affairs on Tuesday said that the Centre has started work to confer ownership rights to the residents of unauthorised colonies (UCs) in Delhi.  The issue will be brought to the Cabinet soon.

Even though redevelopment is allowed under the Master Plan, the same could not take place due to non-availability of ownership rights to the residents of these colonies. To address the problem, a committee chaired by Lt. Governor of Delhi was constituted on March 08 with the approval of Union Cabinet, for recommending the process for recognising ownership/transfer rights to the residents of such colonies.  

Union urban affairs minister Hardeep Puri said that the Committee has submitted its report, based on which a draft cabinet note containing the proposal to confer ownership rights to residents of UCs has been circulated to all concerned for comments on July 11. The proposal will confer or recognise ownership or mortgage and transfer rights to the residents of these colonies which will facilitate development.

The ministry also raised the issue of non-government members in the Delhi Metro board of directors. Centre has said that non-government members cannot be nominated to the Delhi Metro’s directorial board. Recently, the AAP government in Delhi decided to name party leaders including Raghav Chadha to the Metro board.

Unapproved living no more

Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal had on Thursday announced that Centre had given its approval to regularise 1,797 unauthorised colonies in Delhi.

TAGS
Delhi unauthorised colonies Ministry of Urban Affairs Delhi colonies ownership
