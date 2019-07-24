Unpaid dues can lead to cancelled land allotments: Noida Chief Executive Officer

Vandana Keelor By

Express News Service

NOIDA: Coming down heavily on defaulting land allottees who have failed to clear their dues, Noida Authority is planning to cancel their allotments. Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Ritu Maheshwari on Tuesday directed officials to daily review the status of defaulting allottees in the city and take action against those who do not pay. The Authority has to collect more than Rs 8,000 crores in dues from landowners of commercial, industrial and institutional land.

Maheshwari instructed officials of commercial, industrial and institutional land department to issue notices to the defaulters. “I have also asked officials to cancel allotments of those allottees who have been issued final notices to pay their dues. Any official found to be indulging in dereliction of duty will also be dealt with strictly,” Maheshwari said. “Thereafter, we will take stock of the land bank which will become available to us and launch a scheme to start allotting these recovered plots of land,” she explained.

Noida Authority is looking to recover dues amounting to Rs 8,015 crore, a large chunk of which — Rs 6,879 crore— is to come from the commercial allottees. The industrial allottees owe the Authority Rs 561 crore, while institutional allottees have to pay Rs 575 crore, officials said. Meanwhile, around 94 group housing allottees also have dues amounting to more than Rs 12,000 crore.

The authority, since 2007, allotted housing land on an instalment basis after accepting 10% of the total land cost. The builders were to pay the remaining 90 per cent in instalments. However, they stopped the installments, citing a dip in sales and an economic slowdown in the realty sector.

Maheshwari has further directed to bring the axe down on landowners who are carrying out any illegal or nonconforming activities from their premises. Action against allottees of residential property who have carried out illegal construction on their properties is also on the cards.