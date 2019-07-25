Home Cities Delhi

6,315 motorists held for using pressure horns: Delhi Police

The Delhi HC asked for a updated status report with regard to action taken on the division bench’s decision to remove the horns. 

Published: 25th July 2019 08:46 AM  |   Last Updated: 25th July 2019 08:46 AM

A traffic policeman wearing an anti-pollution mask mans traffic amid smog and air pollution in New Delhi. | PTI File Photo

Image used for representational purpose only. (File | PTI)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  As many as 6,315 motorists have been prosecuted for using pressure horns and 53 for using modified silencers in a period of less than two months, Delhi Traffic Police said in a status report submitted to Delhi High Court. In an order dated May 5, the court had observed that the status report file on January 24, indicates that only challans have been issued against motorists using pressure horns and modified silencers and that those horns and silencers were not removed from the vehicles. 

Advocate Harpreet Singh Hora stated that  the problem is rampant during elections of Delhi University Student Union and pressure horns and modified silencers (especially on bullet motorcycles) are a “source of great nuisance”.

The high court asked for a updated status report with regard to action taken on the division bench’s decision to remove the horns. In the response, Additional Commissioner of Police BK Singh said: “...regular enforcement action is being taken against motorists found using pressure horns and modified silencers.” He said, during the period of June 4 to July 22, 6315 pressure horns were removed and seized. 
The high court posted the matter for further hearing on October 17.

