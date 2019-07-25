Home Cities Delhi

BJP Rajya Sabha MP demands Delhi be renamed Dilli

BJP Rajya Sabha MP Vijay Goel demanded that the name of the capital city of India should be correctly spelled from Delhi to Dilli. 

Rajya Sabha MP Vijay Goel

Rajya Sabha MP Vijay Goel (File|PTI)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  BJP Rajya Sabha MP Vijay Goel demanded that the name of the capital city of India should be correctly spelled from Delhi to Dilli. Goel said that though the etymology of Delhi is uncertain, popular beliefs point that the name Delhi originated from Raja Dillu, a king of Mauryan Dynasty who named the city after himself in the first century BC. Some historians believe that the name Delhi is derived from the word ‘Dehleez’ as Delhi serves as the gateway to great Indo-Gangetic plains.

The Rajya Sabha MP was speaking during the Question Hour of the ongoing Budget session. In response to Goel, Minister of State for Home Affairs Nityanand Rai said after receiving any such proposal, his ministry would forward it to the department concerned and a decision would be taken on the response received thereto.

Goel said the name of the capital city should have its origin in the city’s culture and history and that the word ‘Delhi’ does not carry any such character.  He said demands for renaming the city to Indraprastha or Hastinapura have been raised earlier but his demand is to have the name Delhi spelt correctly.Goel asserted it is not the first time that a city or place is renamed to reflect its cultural heritage and historical legacy and that, after Independence, many Indian cities were officially renamed via legislations.

