Home Cities Delhi

Commercial property to become cheaper in Noida

Circle rates across other categories of land use in Noida, Greater Noida, Dadri and Jewar have been proposed to be kept unchanged.

Published: 25th July 2019 09:21 AM  |   Last Updated: 25th July 2019 09:21 AM   |  A+A-

A mall in Noida

Representational image

By Vandana Keelor
Express News Service

NOIDA: To deal with the slump in the real estate market and increase revenue, the Gautam Buddh Nagar district administration has proposed a reduction in the circle rates of commercial property in Noida by 21.5 per cent. Circle rates across other categories of land use in Noida, Greater Noida, Dadri and Jewar have been proposed to be kept unchanged. 

Circle rate is the minimum value at which the sale/transfer of property in a particular area takes place. This is revised annually by the district magistrate, and is the rate at which a buyer has to pay stamp duty. 

The stamp and registration department has not achieved its revenue targets for the last three consecutive years. The department’s data shows it collected Rs 1,879.03 crore against a target of Rs 2,532.84 crore in 2018-19, achieving 74.19 per cent of the revenue target. This financial year (2019-20), the department has collected  Rs 641 crore till June 30, against a target of Rs 2,597 crore.

The administration has also proposed to waive the 2 per cent stamp duty charged from group housing facilities including community centre/club, swimming pool and gymnasium across the board. According to the DM, Gautam Buddh Nagar can be divided into four parts — Noida, Greater Noida, Dadri and Jewar. “At present the entire district has different circle rates. Therefore, there was a need to determine one rate for all places.’’ Singh said. “A committee of the Stamps and Registration department was formed, which studied the circle rates and the gap between them and the market price of land and decided to reduce rates to meet revenue targets.”  

Singh further added that circle rates of IT/ITES, institutional and industrial property in the district will also remain unchanged. “The waiver in charges on common facilities in group housing societies will give relief to home buyers while executing registries of their properties.”

Circle Rates to come into effect on August 1

District Magistrate BN Singh issued a provisional notification of the revisions on Wednesday. The GBN administration has sought suggestions, which will be entertained over the next seven days. Once approved, the new  circle rates will come into effect on August 1 

Stay up to date on all the latest Delhi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Noida commercial property Noida circle rate Noida land rates Noida real estate market
India Matters
Soon, holding cryptocurrencies could land you behind bars
Prime Minister Narendra Modi watches on a screen the successful launch of Chandrayaan-2 by GSLV MkIII-M1 vehicle from Satish Dhawan Space Centre of Sriharikota, in New Delhi on Monday | pti
Chandrayaan-2: India over the moon
YouTube screen grab of Kulbhushan Jadhav (File Photo)
Pakistan should immediately release Kulbhushan Jadhav: India
Minister for External Affairs Dr S Jaishankar. (Photo | Naveen Kumar, EPS)
'MEA working for early release of 18 Indians on board Iran-seized tanker'

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
KTS Tulsi, Tazeen Fatma and Giriraj Singh speak on Triple Talaq Bill
The government primary school at Gouribidanur taluk of Chikkaballapur district which was reopened after seven years. (Photo | Vinod Kumar T, EPS)
This Karnataka village is reviving a ‘haunted’ school and how!
Gallery
Boris Johnson started his career as a reporter, not a politician, earning more from his writing than from his public service positions. (Photo | AP)
Bites of Boris: The many lives of Britain's new PM
As Jennifer Lopez turns 50, let us take a look at the 10 instances when J-Lo stole the spotlight with her Red Carpet looks. (File Photo | AP)
Happy Birthday Jennifer Lopez: 10 times J-Lo set the red carpet on fire
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp