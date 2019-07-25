Creative minds to come together at Eemagine2019

By Express News Service

A three-day cultural extravaganza EEMAGINE 2019 will be organised by the Event and Entertainment Management Association (EEMA). The annual flagship event to be held from August 1 to 3 in Pullman Hotel, Aerocity, will include well-known speakers and successful leaders from India’s creative industries. They will come together on one platform to debate, discuss and understand, to explore, entertain and educate.

Deputy Chief Minister Delhi Manish Sisodia, MP Dr Shashi Tharoor, author and script writer Neelesh Misra are among the key panelists at the event that will explore contemporary issues related to the event industry. Diverse sessions will delve on themes like technology, brand, environment, safety, sports and business development. Other prominent names from creative industry including Gitikka Ganju, Rohit Kohli, Sonal Mansingh, Shivani Wazir, Shivjeet Khullar among others will participate in EEMAGINE 2019.

Several sessions at the 12th edition of EEMAGINE, such as ‘Adapt or Perish’ and “Data is King” will revolve around the technological evolution, where distinguished and experienced personalities will share their expertise with the audience.

Announcing EEMAGINE 2019 Sanjoy Roy, President, EEMA said, “In the 12th year of its operations, EEMA is striving to give events and entertainment sector the much-needed recognition of a formal industry which, though diverse, has so far remained an under-represented sector. Therefore, this year the idea of EEMAGINE is to celebrate the diversity and breadth of this industry and bring them together on a common platform”EEMAGINE 2019 will conclude with EEMAX Global Awards on August 3.