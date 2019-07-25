Delhi government schools give me hope, says Super 30 founder Anand Kumar

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia accompanied Anand Kumar, the founder of Super 30 classes and the inspiration behind the recent Bollywood film, to Delhi government’s Shaheed Hemu Kalani Sarvodaya Vidyalaya in Lajpat Nagar. The two visited a Happiness Class during the Happiness Utsav, which is being celebrated in government schools from 16 to 31 July. Kumar also took a tour of the school observing the science laboratories, libraries, music and the art room.

Appreciating the Delhi government schools, a government statement quoted Kumar saying: “I studied in a government school as a child. But today, the condition of government schools across the country has deteriorated to such an extent that there is a huge gap between private school and government schools. But the government schools in Delhi give me hope. These schools are equipped to match up to private schools. Delhi’s government schools give us a model that needs to be urgently replicated across the country.”

Congratulating Sisodia, Kumar added that he had heard “great things” about what he has called “Delhi education revolution” both in India and abroad. “In fact, I would like to congratulate Manish Sisodia because I have heard great things about Delhi’s education revolution not just in India but abroad as well,” he said. Both Kumar and Sisodia attended a happiness class and closely interacted with the students.

“The Happiness Class is extremely beneficial to students. It is clear the children in this school are stress free. This is a positive sign for the children, the school and the country’s future. Schools across the country need to adopt this curriculum. Children learn only when they are meaningfully engaged and interested in school,” Kumar further added.