Delhi HC allows woman forced into second marriage to live with first husband

The bench interacted with the woman and noted that she was emphatic and firm on her decision that she would like to stay with the man with whom she got married of her will.

NEW DELHI: A woman, who was forced into a second wedlock by her parents, has been allowed by the Delhi High Court to return to her first husband with whom she had a love marriage.

The court also directed the SHO of Sarita Vihar Police Station to ensure that "no bodily harm or injury" is caused to the couple.

The woman was in love with a man of different religion and got married to him in June after he converted to her faith.

But, the relationship was not acceptable to her parents who forcibly got her married the second time with another person.

The issue reached the high court when the woman's first husband filed a habeas corpus plea seeking a direction that she be produced before the judge.

When the woman was brought to the court, the bench interacted with her and noted that she was emphatic and firm on her decision that she would like to stay with the man with whom she got married of her will.

She also confirmed the allegations mentioned in the petition on forcible marriage.

A bench of justices Manmohan and Sangita Dhingra Sehgal said since the woman is a major, the court is of the view that she is entitled to stay with whomsoever she deems appropriate and permitted her to go with first husband.

The court also interacted with the woman's parents and they along with her second husband stated that they will neither cause any physical harm to the couple nor get in touch with them.

"The statements made by the parties are accepted by this court and they are held bound by the same," it said.

The court added that in case the woman's parents or second husband wish to seek any remedy against her, they are at liberty to file appropriate legal proceedings.

It directed that a police official shall visit the couple's residence and give them his mobile number so that they could get in touch in case of any emergency.

