Government hospitals lack sponsored Sex Reassignment Surgeries: Delhi Commission of Women

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The lack of sufficient number of sponsored Sex Reassignment Surgeries (SRS) in state-run hospitals and the delay in getting dates for treatment are the most common issues faced by the transgender community, said the Delhi Commission of Women (DCW).

The cost of sex reassignment surgery for male-to-female in private hospitals vary from around Rs 2 to 5 lakh, while the bill may come anywhere between Rs 4 lakh and Rs 8 lakh for female-to-male sex change surgery. The same surgeries are provided free of cost in government hospitals. The DCW, which had recently set up a Transgender Cell to look into complaints of violence, abuse, harassment and discrimination faced by the community, held a meeting where DCW chief Swati Maliwal learnt about the problems faced by the community.

Maliwal has written to the Delhi government seeking information about hospitals that provide free surgeries and those which charge. The Commission has also sought information on surgeries performed, successful surgeries conducted and pending cases. “Considering the immense stigma and trauma suffered by the community, it is imperative that the choice of sex reassignment is readily available. It is the duty of the state to provide for such basic necessity of a large but marginalised community,” she stated.