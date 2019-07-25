Home Cities Delhi

Government hospitals lack sponsored Sex Reassignment Surgeries: Delhi Commission of Women

DCW chief Swati Maliwal has written to the Delhi government seeking information about hospitals that provide free surgeries and those which charge.

Published: 25th July 2019 08:30 AM  |   Last Updated: 25th July 2019 08:30 AM   |  A+A-

Swati Maliwal

Delhi Commission for Women Chairperson Swati Maliwal (File | PTI)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  The lack of sufficient number of sponsored Sex Reassignment Surgeries (SRS) in state-run hospitals and the delay in getting dates for treatment are the most common issues faced by the transgender community, said the Delhi Commission of Women (DCW).

The cost of sex reassignment surgery for male-to-female in private hospitals vary from around Rs 2 to 5 lakh, while the bill may come anywhere between Rs 4 lakh and Rs 8 lakh for female-to-male sex change surgery. The same surgeries are provided free of cost in government hospitals. The DCW, which had recently set up a Transgender Cell to look into complaints of violence, abuse, harassment and discrimination faced by the community, held a meeting where DCW chief Swati Maliwal learnt about the problems faced by the community.

Maliwal has written to the Delhi government seeking information about hospitals that provide free surgeries and those which charge. The Commission has also sought information on surgeries performed, successful surgeries conducted and pending cases. “Considering the immense stigma and trauma suffered by the community, it is imperative that the choice of sex reassignment is readily available. It is the duty of the state to provide for such basic necessity of a large but marginalised community,” she stated.

Stay up to date on all the latest Delhi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Delhi Commission of Women DCW Transgender Cell Sex change surgeries Delhi Delhi government hospitals Swati Maliwal
India Matters
Soon, holding cryptocurrencies could land you behind bars
Prime Minister Narendra Modi watches on a screen the successful launch of Chandrayaan-2 by GSLV MkIII-M1 vehicle from Satish Dhawan Space Centre of Sriharikota, in New Delhi on Monday | pti
Chandrayaan-2: India over the moon
YouTube screen grab of Kulbhushan Jadhav (File Photo)
Pakistan should immediately release Kulbhushan Jadhav: India
Minister for External Affairs Dr S Jaishankar. (Photo | Naveen Kumar, EPS)
'MEA working for early release of 18 Indians on board Iran-seized tanker'

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
KTS Tulsi, Tazeen Fatma and Giriraj Singh speak on Triple Talaq Bill
The government primary school at Gouribidanur taluk of Chikkaballapur district which was reopened after seven years. (Photo | Vinod Kumar T, EPS)
This Karnataka village is reviving a ‘haunted’ school and how!
Gallery
Boris Johnson started his career as a reporter, not a politician, earning more from his writing than from his public service positions. (Photo | AP)
Bites of Boris: The many lives of Britain's new PM
As Jennifer Lopez turns 50, let us take a look at the 10 instances when J-Lo stole the spotlight with her Red Carpet looks. (File Photo | AP)
Happy Birthday Jennifer Lopez: 10 times J-Lo set the red carpet on fire
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp