Home Cities Delhi

High fees obstructs Rohingya girl’s dream to enter Delhi's Jamia Millia Islamia

21-year-old Tasmida Johar, had applied for the 5-year BA LLB course under the foreign students’ quota at the university, which will cost her more than Rs 10 lakh. 

Published: 25th July 2019 08:48 AM  |   Last Updated: 25th July 2019 08:48 AM   |  A+A-

Tasmida Johar

Tasmida Johar

By MUDITA Girotra
Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  Tasmida Johar, the first Rohingya refugee in India to clear boards examinations, may not be able to study at the university of her dreams — Jamia Millia Islamia — due to the high tuition fee.The university does not conduct entrance exams for foreign students. They are instead required to pay a higher fee. The 21-year-old had applied for the 5-year BA LLB course under the foreign students’ quota at the university, which will cost her more than Rs 10 lakh. 

“The fee for one year is USD 3,600 (about Rs 2.45 lakh). The university has offered her a scholarship but we will still be required to pay USD 3,100 (about Rs 2.13 lakh) every year. We can’t even afford that,” said her brother Ali Johar, who is associated with Rohingya Human Rights Initiative (ROHRIngya). He said that through a crowd-sourcing campaign online, they have been able to collect Rs 1.6 lakh “but that won’t be enough”.

“We might somehow be able to manage the fee for one year but won’t have the resources to pay after that and she might have to withdraw,” he said, adding that he would write to United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR) and other organisations to request for help with funds.

“If we don’t get more scholarships from elsewhere, we will return donations received from the fund-raising campaign,” he said. Ali said that they were looking for more options like Delhi University but due to high cut-off, Tasmida, whose second option is Political Science, couldn’t make it. She secured 62% in Class 12.  “I always wanted to study at Jamia. It feels bad that it doesn’t seem to be working out but let’s see. I might have to study through correspondence,” Tasmida who wants to be a Human Rights Activist.

Stay up to date on all the latest Delhi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Rohingya Human Rights Initiative Jamia Millia Islamia Jamia Milia fees Tasmida Johar Delhi Rohingya college fees
India Matters
Soon, holding cryptocurrencies could land you behind bars
Prime Minister Narendra Modi watches on a screen the successful launch of Chandrayaan-2 by GSLV MkIII-M1 vehicle from Satish Dhawan Space Centre of Sriharikota, in New Delhi on Monday | pti
Chandrayaan-2: India over the moon
YouTube screen grab of Kulbhushan Jadhav (File Photo)
Pakistan should immediately release Kulbhushan Jadhav: India
Minister for External Affairs Dr S Jaishankar. (Photo | Naveen Kumar, EPS)
'MEA working for early release of 18 Indians on board Iran-seized tanker'

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
KTS Tulsi, Tazeen Fatma and Giriraj Singh speak on Triple Talaq Bill
The government primary school at Gouribidanur taluk of Chikkaballapur district which was reopened after seven years. (Photo | Vinod Kumar T, EPS)
This Karnataka village is reviving a ‘haunted’ school and how!
Gallery
Boris Johnson started his career as a reporter, not a politician, earning more from his writing than from his public service positions. (Photo | AP)
Bites of Boris: The many lives of Britain's new PM
As Jennifer Lopez turns 50, let us take a look at the 10 instances when J-Lo stole the spotlight with her Red Carpet looks. (File Photo | AP)
Happy Birthday Jennifer Lopez: 10 times J-Lo set the red carpet on fire
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp