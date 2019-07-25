Homecoming not so soon for Odisha’s conjoined twins in Delhi  

Somrita Ghosh By

NEW DELHI: Jaga and Kalia — the conjoined twins from Odisha — who were separated by a team of AIIMS doctors in a 21-hour surgery in October last year will have to stay a bit longer in the national capital as one of them twin is not yet fit to travel. “We are planning when they can be shifted out from AIIMS and taken to Odisha. The facilities which are required for the twins to be shifted are currently not available,” said a senior doctor from AIIMS who has been looking after the children.

As per officials, the twins were supposed to be discharged before the Rath Yatra and taken back to their home in Milipada village of Kandhamal district in Odisha.The children along with their parents have been living at AIIMS ever since the surgery. “He (Jaga) is walking, talking, sitting on his own but Kalia is not well and that’s why we need to have sufficient support during the travel.

Till everything is ready they cannot be given permission to travel,” said one of their doctors. National Health Mission (NHM) Odisha MD Shalini Pandit who is looking after the case had earlier said that the state will make all the arrangements regarding transportation required for shifting the children.

Extremely rare

Conjoined twins are identical twins that are joined in utero which occur once in 49,000 births to once in 189,000 births, with a somewhat higher incidence in Southwest Asia and Africa.