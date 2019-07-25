Home Cities Delhi

Renovation started on three Red Line metro stations in Delhi

The work will include revamping of the exteriors, platforms, painting, lighting and repairs in Dilshad Garden, Jhilmil and Mansarovar Park stations.

Published: 25th July 2019 08:38 AM  |   Last Updated: 25th July 2019 08:38 AM   |  A+A-

Delhi Metro

For representational purposes

By Rahiba R. Parveen
Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) has begun the renovation work on the Red Line metro (Line 1) covering 21 stations (Rithala-Dilshad Garden) in phases. The work will include revamping of the exteriors, platforms, painting, lighting and repairs. 

According to the DMRC spokesperson, tenders have been finalised for three stations so far — Dilshad Garden, Jhilmil and Mansarovar Park while tendering for the rest of the stations is in process. The DMRC has also planned to beautify parking spaces and sidewalks around the stations of the Red line as part of the renovation project.

For the exterior facade,  a new colour theme as well as aluminium louvers and structural glazing is planned. “Granite flooring will replace the existing terrazo flooring at concourse and ground floor of all these stations. At the platform level, retro plating which is a means of chemical polishing would be done as part of the renovation,” the DMRC spokesperson added. 

DMRC is also looking to rectify water seepage from the track bed by replacing expansion joints and removal of cable troughs. “Interior repair and maintenance  through cladding and exterior development work which include maintenance, beautification of parking areas, footpath and frontage has been taken up,” the spokesperson said. The corporation has also identified latest specifications for installations of new signages on these metro stations.  

The work is being carried out during non-operational hours which is at night so that there is no inconvenience caused to the commuters. It will be ensured that there is no inconvenience to passengers during the renovation work,” the spokesperson added.  The renovation ideas lined up for future include roof sheeting, structural portals painting and lighting replacements by LEDs. The work is expected to be executed within  nine months after finalisation of all the tenders. 

