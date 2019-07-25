Home Cities Delhi

Sounds of solidarity in Delhi

Rajasthani artiste Gazi Khan Barna and Peruvian artiste Chano Díaz Límaco will unite two diverse forms of folk music onstage.

Rajasthani folk legend Gazi Khan Barna and Peruvian artiste Chano Díaz Límaco rehearse on the eve of their concerts

Perhaps, its something to do with the roots of both these forms of music and its vocabulary gel on another level. Which is why, despite the differences between Peruvian artiste Chano Díaz Límaco and Rajasthani folk legend Gazi Khan Barna – geographical, cultural and lingual – they can secure a strong connect in a heartbeat. Two days before they showcase their grand music forms through collaborative productions, we catch them between a jam session working up their musical energy. 

This exchange is not just cultural but also political. It restates the importance of India building more stimulating engagement with countries of the Latin American region. Diplomatic relations between the two began in the 70s but it wasn’t until the 90s that the relationship strengthened courtesy trade. But beginning this year, bilateral action has become proactive, particularly with respects to the culture. “Rest of this year in addition to all of next year will see an ongoing effort in this direction. We will host more exhibitions, interactive sessions and performances to get people interested in Peru,” says Fabio Subia, Second Secretary. 

For Límaco and Barna, music is all that matters. “One can understand a country just through its music. The way people play their instrument, how they approach lyrics, the kind of sounds they produce, their native style of performance, everything is a study into the history of a nation,” says Límaco, who plays the charango, an instrument that dates back to the 18th century. 

Living legend Barna, on the other hand, is a Manganiyar singer of Rajasthan known the world over for his impeccable adroitness with the ancient folk instrument Kartal. The compositions they’ll present have all been developed in the last few days. Their studio brims with sonorous sounds of social cohesion through melodies that matter. “We want the music to carry such vigour that it convinces people that it alone can make the world a more integrated place. Our music is born out of differences but finally amalgamate to become ‘one’, just like we hope from the world,” says Barna. 

The time also commemorates the occasion of 198th National Day of Peru. The concert on both days will be free for the public to offer a passage into this unique ethnic alliance where the sounds of two individuals will give a significant stimulus to inter-cultural diplomacy.

July 25, at 7:00pm, Kamani Auditorium, 1, Copernicus Marg, Mandi House

July 27, at 6:30pm, ICMEI, Asian Academy of Film and Television, Marwah Studios Complex, FC 14-15, Film City, Sector 16A, Noida

