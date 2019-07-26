11 injured in fire during family event in Delhi

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Eleven persons, including a four-year-old child, were injured in a fire at a home in outer Delhi’s Nangloi area on Thursday, police said.Fire officials said that a call reporting the incident at Nilothi Extension was received at 12.46 pm. “We were told that a house had caught fire in Shri Ram Colony, Nilothi Extension, and several people were injured,” a fire official said, adding that three fire tenders were rushed to the spot.

“A cooking gas cylinder had caught fire during a family function,” he said, adding that the blaze was doused within half an hour.Five of the injured were discharged after treatment while the rest were sent to Safdarjung Hospital.