A Window to Iran in Delhi

An ongoing photography show in Delhi is paying an ode to Persian culture.

Photographs by Dr Aziz Mahdi (below) that capture the beauty of Iran’s art and architecture

By Bhumika Popli
Express News Service

Rowzaneh: Iran Through my Lens, a photography exhibition by Delhi-based Dr Aziz Mahdi is on view at India International Centre in Delhi. The 40 images on display attempt to capture the essence of Iran through photographs of its architecture, landscapes, portraits and several abstract forms. Mahdi, a Persian scholar by profession, lived in Iran for 11 years where he learnt and taught Persian till his return to India in 2016. Mahdi speaks with The Morning Standard at the unveiling.

How do you decide on your subjects?

Contrary to what people may think, the photographer, like any other artist, is a creator as well. If I find a frame-worthy enough to say something, I release the shutter of my camera. I feel without any message, a photograph is soulless. 

Iran is one of the oldest civilisations. Could you give us a sense of the country?

Iran has been one of the cradles of civilisations throughout history. It featured one of the grandest empires of the world called the Achaemenid Empire, whose dominion ranged from Balkans in the West to the Indus Valley in the East. In the modern context, Iran has witnessed the last popular revolution of the 20th century in 1979 when people overthrew their autocratic king and installed a rarely seen system of governance called the Islamic Republic. 

Why did you start photographing Iran?

The main reason to photograph Iran was the aim of having a better understanding of the Iranian culture, the people and the nation on a whole. The places I have photographed in this exhibition are Esfahan, Tehran, Yazd, Chak Chak, Yush, Hamadn, Urumiyeh, Khoi, Gorgan, Sanandaj, Gilan, Bandar-e-Bushehr, Chedegan, Ilal and Ramsar. 

What aspects of Iran drew your attention?

The awe-inspiring architecture of Iran such as Sheikh Lotfollah Mosque in Esfahan, Nasir-ol-Molk Mosque in Shiraz, among others. Iranian landscape is unique and unmatched. If you look at Iran through the eyes of a poet, you will perhaps come across many poems.

Could you give us an insight into Persian art and literature?

What many fail to realise in today’s world is that Iran must be looked at from the lens’ of Persian language and literature. All the other aspects of Iranian life are interconnected with the Persian literature in some or the other manner. Few of the major literary geniuses from Iran are Ferdowsi, Sa’di, Hafiz, Attar, Nezami, Rumi and Omar Khayyam. The vast oceans of knowledge in their literature have influenced their art, architecture, perspective towards the world and their personal lives as well. It is the glue which binds the Iranians together.

Any observations or anecdotes you have about the people of Iran?

Their literacy rate and the participation of women in societal affairs is higher as compared to India. Currently, in universities and offices across Iran, there are more women than men. I didn’t see or feel the war-like situation there as propagated by the media.

They love foreigners visiting their country; even the Americans!  And among all the foreigners they love the Indians most! I remember meeting a middle-aged man who told me he wants to visit India once in his lifetime. He wanted to see and meet the Hindu ascetics who had left the worldly pleasures. For him, it was the most intriguing thing in the world.

Till: July 30

At: IIC, Delhi 

