Don’t shift minors in children's home ordered closed: Delhi HC

NEW DELHI: The Delhi High Court on Thursday asked the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government not to shift minors living in a children’s home, which has been ordered to be closed due to certain deficiencies, saying it could be “traumatic” for them. Justice Vibhu Bakhru asked the Child Welfare Committee (CWC), which comes under the Delhi government, to examine the matter with the seriousness it deserves and interview the minors at the children’s home itself.

The court said there was no requirement of producing the children before the CWC and if required, the CWC team can go to the children’s home to interview them and examine their mental state. “The CWC shall examine the matter with the seriousness it deserves and take a decision which is in the interest of the children,” the court said, listing the matter for further hearing on August 19.

The court was hearing a plea by in-charge of Children’s Home ‘Padre Pio Bhavan’, run by Divya Karunya Charitable Trust, challenging cancellation of its registration licence under the Juvenile Justice (Care and Protection of Children) Act, due to deficiencies.

Advocate Sneha Mukherjee, appearing for petitioner Judithamma, said as a result of the cancellation of the licence, the children would have to be forced to move to another Child Care Institution (CCI).

