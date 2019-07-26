Home Cities Delhi

Four officers in the running for post of New Delhi Municipal Council chief

New Delhi Municipal Council building

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  The race for the top job at New Delhi Municipal Council is likely to go down to the wire, with one of the four top names in the running likely to be chosen for the chair by the Union Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) soon. With Naresh Kumar, an IAS officer from the 1988 batch who held the top post in the municipal authority, taking up his new job as the chief secretary of Arunachal Pradesh, the chair has been lying vacant. Kumar took charge as the NDMC chairman in 2015. 

K Satyagopal, also a 1988 batch IAS officer who Kumar replaced as the chief secretary of Arunachal Pradesh, is being seen as the frontrunner for the post. Sources said Gyanesh Bharti, an IAS officer from 1998 batch who currently holds the post of joint secretary, Cabinet Secretariat, of the Union government, is also in the race. His name is also doing the rounds for the post of South Delhi Municipal Commissioner (SDMC). The officer, who was holding the post, was recently repatriated to his parent cadre before completion of his central deputation, thereby rendering the chair vacant.

Another name in the running for the top job at the NDMC is 1991-batch IAS officer Punya Salila Srivastava. She was part of the education department in the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government. Manoj Kumar Parida, a 1986-batch IAS officer, who is currently serving as Advisor UT, Chandigarh and former Delhi Jal Board (DJB) chairman Keshav Chandra are also being considered for the NDMC top job.

