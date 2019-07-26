Kejriwal, Sisodia meet Finance Commission Chairman, demand higher share in central taxes

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and his deputy Manish Sisodia on Friday met Finance Commission Chairman N K Singh and demanded that the national capital's share in central taxes be increased.

Kejriwal said for the growth of the nation, Delhi contributes Rs 1.75 lakh crore as income tax to the Centre but gets back only Rs 325 crore for its own development.

The centre should invest more in Delhi so that economic activities could get a fillip, he said.

"Till the year 2000, the Constitution of India provided for money for Delhi in line with what the other states were getting.

However, in the year 2000, the Constitution was amended and Delhi was removed from the list," a statement quoting Kejriwal said.

"Nothing can be done about what happened then. But what happened as a result was Delhi ceased of getting money from the Centre. This is injustice with Delhi," he added.