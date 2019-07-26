Home Cities Delhi

Premature to attribute zoo deaths to lapse: Delhi Zoo director Renu Singh

It is hoped that the monthly exercise will help shed more light on the reasons or causes of deaths of members of Delhi’s zoo family.

Published: 26th July 2019 07:48 AM  |   Last Updated: 26th July 2019 07:48 AM   |  A+A-

The previous animal census had put the number of zoo deaths at 91

The previous animal census had put the number of zoo deaths at 91 (File | Express)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  The Delhi zoo is assessing the causes that led to 245 animal deaths between April 2018 and June this year and it is premature to attribute the high mortality rate to any lapse on the part of officials, its director Renu Singh said. Following a Delhi High Court order, the zoo had conducted a census of animals in June and submitted an inventory report that showed the mortality rate was “more than exorbitant”.

Asked if the increase in the mortality rate was due to negligence, Singh said, “It is premature to attribute it to any lapses on the part of officials. We have ordered an assessment of the animal deaths and the report will be shared with our health advisory committee. Whenever an animal dies, we get a separate report for that...with details including reasons for death. This data need to be compiled in a single document. The exercise will be carried out every month."

It is hoped that the monthly exercise will help shed more light on the reasons or causes of deaths of members of Delhi’s zoo family. The previous census of animals had put the number of deaths at 91. “There are multiple reasons behind the deaths, including senility, old age, shock, infighting among animals etc. We have also seen that animals born at the same time tend to die during the same period,” she said.

On the issue of handing over the control of the Delhi zoo to the Central Zoo Authority (CZA), she said, “I have not yet received any communication from anywhere...but if the ministry has decided to do so, it is for the good of the zoo and I am all for it.” The Delhi zoo is currently under the administrative control of the Ministry of Environment and Forests. Earlier in July, the ministry wrote to CZA, asking it to bring the zoo under its control. 

(With PTI inputs)

Stay up to date on all the latest Delhi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Delhi zoo Central Zoo Authority Delhi Zoo deaths Delhi High Court
India Matters
Soon, holding cryptocurrencies could land you behind bars
Prime Minister Narendra Modi watches on a screen the successful launch of Chandrayaan-2 by GSLV MkIII-M1 vehicle from Satish Dhawan Space Centre of Sriharikota, in New Delhi on Monday | pti
Chandrayaan-2: India over the moon
YouTube screen grab of Kulbhushan Jadhav (File Photo)
Pakistan should immediately release Kulbhushan Jadhav: India
Minister for External Affairs Dr S Jaishankar. (Photo | Naveen Kumar, EPS)
'MEA working for early release of 18 Indians on board Iran-seized tanker'

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Rhinos with a calf at a highland during floods at the Kaziranga National Park in Nagaon district in Assam. (File Photo | PTI)
No relief for flood-hit Assam as 205 animals die in Kaziranga National Park
President of JR Nagar RWA KSR Murthy showing the rain water harvesting pits in their colony. .in Visakhapatnam. (Photo | G satyanarayana/EPS)
Rainwater Harvesting: This colony in AP has been doing it for 25 years!
Gallery
Inland fishermen struggle to keep their boats from toppling in the strong winds, following heavy rains that lashed Perunguzhi in Thiruvananthapuram, Kerala. (Photo | B P Deepu, EPS)
IN PHOTOS | The many faces of rain
MJ almost 'punched' KP: Aussie seamer Mitchell Johnson in his autobiography revealed how he wanted to punch star English batsman Kevin Pietersen right before the start of the first Test in Cardiff in 2009. The incident happened when both teams were warming up on the field and Pietersen was intentionally hitting balls in the Australians' direction in an effort to disrupt their preparation. Johnson in his autobiography titled 'Resilient' narrated the incident and said he confronted the former England captain face to face. (Photo | AFP)
Ashes 2019: Top 5 England vs Australia controversies to relive ahead of the high-profile tournament
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp