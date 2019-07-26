Home Cities Delhi

Yamuna floodplain water conservation project approved

The pilot project, which is close to CM Kejriwal’s heart, aims to conserve rainwater in Yamuna floodplains.

Published: 26th July 2019 08:18 AM  |   Last Updated: 26th July 2019 08:18 AM   |  A+A-

A view of 1,000 acre Yamuna River floodplain

A view of 1,000 acre Yamuna River floodplain | Naveen Kumar

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Yamuna floodplain water conservation project has received all necessary approvals for work to start on the ground. The government on Thursday credited this to the “Engineer CM’s” personal push for getting the project approvals. The plan, which envisages storing rainwaters in the Yamuna floodplains, was approved by the National Green Tribunal on Thursday.

“It was the ‘Engineer’ chief minister’s technical understanding that made him understand things much better, and he was able to take critical decisions on the spot. The timely approvals of the Centre also came in as a shot in the arm and helped in giving ample time to do the groundwork for the project. The chief minister personally thanked Union Jal Shakti Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat for the quick approvals by the Centre for the project,” said a statement from the Delhi government. Kejriwal personally met Shekhawat in connection with the project.  

The project aims at conserving rainwater in the Yamuna floodplains and creating a mega reservoir between Palla and Wazirabad to help deal with the water shortage in Delhi, particularly during the summer months. The project involves the creation of small ponds in the floodplains which will store water from the overflowing Yamuna during the monsoon season.

The pilot project got fast-tracked due to monitoring by the chief minister. Fully convinced that only recycling and recharging of groundwater were the solutions to the problem of water scarcity in the national capital, particularly during the summer months, Kejriwal was monitoring the project on an hourly basis, said the statement issued by the government.

Stay up to date on all the latest Delhi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
National Green Tribunal Arvind Kejriwal Yamuna floodplain Yamuna water conservation project
India Matters
Soon, holding cryptocurrencies could land you behind bars
Prime Minister Narendra Modi watches on a screen the successful launch of Chandrayaan-2 by GSLV MkIII-M1 vehicle from Satish Dhawan Space Centre of Sriharikota, in New Delhi on Monday | pti
Chandrayaan-2: India over the moon
YouTube screen grab of Kulbhushan Jadhav (File Photo)
Pakistan should immediately release Kulbhushan Jadhav: India
Minister for External Affairs Dr S Jaishankar. (Photo | Naveen Kumar, EPS)
'MEA working for early release of 18 Indians on board Iran-seized tanker'

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Rhinos with a calf at a highland during floods at the Kaziranga National Park in Nagaon district in Assam. (File Photo | PTI)
No relief for flood-hit Assam as 205 animals die in Kaziranga National Park
President of JR Nagar RWA KSR Murthy showing the rain water harvesting pits in their colony. .in Visakhapatnam. (Photo | G satyanarayana/EPS)
Rainwater Harvesting: This colony in AP has been doing it for 25 years!
Gallery
Inland fishermen struggle to keep their boats from toppling in the strong winds, following heavy rains that lashed Perunguzhi in Thiruvananthapuram, Kerala. (Photo | B P Deepu, EPS)
IN PHOTOS | The many faces of rain
MJ almost 'punched' KP: Aussie seamer Mitchell Johnson in his autobiography revealed how he wanted to punch star English batsman Kevin Pietersen right before the start of the first Test in Cardiff in 2009. The incident happened when both teams were warming up on the field and Pietersen was intentionally hitting balls in the Australians' direction in an effort to disrupt their preparation. Johnson in his autobiography titled 'Resilient' narrated the incident and said he confronted the former England captain face to face. (Photo | AFP)
Ashes 2019: Top 5 England vs Australia controversies to relive ahead of the high-profile tournament
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp