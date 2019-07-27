Home Cities Delhi

AAP government has failed to boost Delhi’s healthcare: Opposition leader Vijender Gupta

The BJP MLA said that the government has also stopped releasing funds to municipal corporations to fund initiatives in the health sector.

Published: 27th July 2019 07:54 AM  |   Last Updated: 27th July 2019 07:54 AM   |  A+A-

Vijender Gupta

Delhi BJP MLA Vijender Gupta (File | PTI)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  Leader of opposition in Delhi assembly Vijender Gupta on Friday said despite a significant budgetary allocation of Rs 7,500 crore on healthcare services, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government had failed miserably to boost existing medical services by way of more polyclinics, dispensaries and mohalla clinics. Goel said that these rudimentary healthcare facilities are the first contact points for the common man to avail medical services but in place of expanding, these services have shrunk during the four-and-a-half-year rule of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government.

“The AAP government failed to open even a single poly-clinic in four-and-a-half years. Several plots earmarked for poly-clinics remain vacant. While the government has enough funds at its disposal, it lacks the will to expand existing medical services,” Gupta said.

He said that the government has also stopped releasing funds to municipal corporations to fund initiatives in the health sector. “It resulted in financial deprivation of municipal bodies and impaired their effort to open new dispensaries and poly-clinics,” Gupta said.

He claimed the Kejriwal government has opened only two new dispensaries till date. “Not only this, the government is also working on a plan to close 50 dispensaries and replace them with Aam Aadmi Clinics. It is ignoring the fact while a dispensary treats 300 - 350 patients every day, a clinic can only tend to 100-150 patients daily. Hence, closing dispensaries would only pile on the miseries of poor patients,” Gupta said. No AAP leader could be reached for a response.

Stay up to date on all the latest Delhi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Vijender Gupta Delhi healthcare AAP government healthcare Delhi Opposition Leader
India Matters
Soon, holding cryptocurrencies could land you behind bars
Prime Minister Narendra Modi watches on a screen the successful launch of Chandrayaan-2 by GSLV MkIII-M1 vehicle from Satish Dhawan Space Centre of Sriharikota, in New Delhi on Monday | pti
Chandrayaan-2: India over the moon
YouTube screen grab of Kulbhushan Jadhav (File Photo)
Pakistan should immediately release Kulbhushan Jadhav: India
Minister for External Affairs Dr S Jaishankar. (Photo | Naveen Kumar, EPS)
'MEA working for early release of 18 Indians on board Iran-seized tanker'

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Massive blaze guts three buses at Koyambedu Omni bus terminus
Scientist, President, mentor - Dr APJ Abdul Kalam popularly called 'The Missile Man of India' is remembered for his contributions to the country in many roles. The humble President was a great scientist, an inspiring leader, and above anything else, he was a simple and a very strong human being. Here are his most inspiring and bestselling books.(Express Photo Service)
Teacher extraordinaire Kalam's blueprint for a creative education system
Gallery
P.T. Usha at 1984 Los Angeles Olympics: Champion track and field runner P.T. Usha finished fourth with a time difference that was as small as one-hundredth of a second. Nawal Moutawakal (Morocco) won the gold and Ann Louise (Sweden) the silver medal as Us
Indians who missed out on Olympic medals by a whisker
As Dhanush turns 36 today, let us take a look at some of the rare photos of the multitalented star. (File Photo | PTI and EPS)
Happy birthday Dhanush: Check out some rare photos of the 'Vada Chennai' star
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp