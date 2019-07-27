Home Cities Delhi

Adding new narratives to Mahabharata in Delhi

The Mahabharata, directed by Puneet Issar, to be staged as a play in Delhi this weekend
 

Published: 27th July 2019 09:10 AM  |   Last Updated: 27th July 2019 09:10 AM   |  A+A-

A scene from a previous screening of Mahabharat – The Epic Tale, directed by Puneet Issar

A scene from a previous screening of Mahabharat – The Epic Tale, directed by Puneet Issar

By BHUMIKA POPLI
Express News Service

Relevant at every stage of one’s life, the lessons from the Mahabharata can never be outdated. The upcoming production at Delhi’s Kamani Auditorium, titled Mahabharat - The Epic Tale, is set to deliver many lessons again. This time the focus is on the friendship of Duryodhana and Karn that defies the caste and class issues.

While it is said that Vyasa wrote the original epic, this theatrical representation was co-written by Puneet Issar and son Siddhant. Moreover, Puneet will essay the role Duryodhana, the same character that he portrayed 30 years ago in BR Chopra’s TV show Mahabharat (1988). “I was super fit back then,” Puneet tells The Morning Standard while talking about his preparation for this role.

“When I decided to play the role of Duryodhana again, I decided to get super fit again. I did not want my audience to be disillusioned. I switched over to functional training, cross-fit training and martial arts. I wanted my fans to see me and say this man hasn’t aged at all. I have been working out four hours every day for the past one and half years. I have been on a strict Keto diet too and can see the results. Whatever I am today is because of that TV Serial and this legendary character I portrayed. I am thankful to BR Chopra and the almighty.”

After the instant fame, Issar became a household name and he is still called by the name of Duryodhana. “I am humbled by the reactions of the audience. People hated me, detested my character and this means that they loved my performance.  It’s strange as usually TV is an idiot box and people forget once your serial goes off air, but Mahabharat is the only exception. Nobody forgot the serial and its characters.” 

Back then, for his research, he had diligently read a number of works on Duryodhana.  “I read ballads, plays, novels, scriptures, verses, anything that provided me with information about Duryodhana. His background was not available in conventional sources. I concluded that Duryodhana was not the villain but an anti-hero, the antagonist from general perspective.”

It appears that the entire life of Issar has been revolving around Mahabharata. Now as a director of the epic too he has relived the tale twice. He talks about his perspective in this retelling.  In this tale, no character was entirely black or white. Similarly, Duryodhana was blacker than white, but he too had positive things about him. He was a great son who fought for his parents’ rights, he was a great brother who invoked love and respect from his brothers, he was a great warrior who fought with valour, he was a devoted friend and above all, a fierce enemy.

No character played his role in this epic story with as much conviction as Duryodhana did. I always felt all the unknown aspects of his life like his immortal bond of friendship with Karan should be portrayed and shown to the audience. Hence, I penned this show.”Rahul Bhuchar, who plays the role of Karn, relates to the character. “One characteristic of Karn that inspired me was his abiding loyalty towards his words. He gave so much importance to his commitments.

I am also like him. ”Portraying the role of Draupadi is Harleen Rekhi. According to Rekhi, Draupadi was a strong-headed woman. Going into the character traits of Draupadi, Rekhi says, “Draupadi’s life would have been better if she would have raised her voice against the injustice done to her. She should have raised her voice by not marrying the five Pandavas and taken a strong stand at that time when her mother-in-law told her to distribute the things she brought into five.”

It is exhilarating to watch the play in Delhi-the land where the epic is set. The play in Delhi is supported by BookMy Show

On: 27,28 July

At: Kamani Auditorium, Delhi

Stay up to date on all the latest Delhi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Kamani Auditorium BR Chopra Puneet Issar Mahabharat The Epic Tale
India Matters
Soon, holding cryptocurrencies could land you behind bars
Prime Minister Narendra Modi watches on a screen the successful launch of Chandrayaan-2 by GSLV MkIII-M1 vehicle from Satish Dhawan Space Centre of Sriharikota, in New Delhi on Monday | pti
Chandrayaan-2: India over the moon
YouTube screen grab of Kulbhushan Jadhav (File Photo)
Pakistan should immediately release Kulbhushan Jadhav: India
Minister for External Affairs Dr S Jaishankar. (Photo | Naveen Kumar, EPS)
'MEA working for early release of 18 Indians on board Iran-seized tanker'

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Massive blaze guts three buses at Koyambedu Omni bus terminus
Scientist, President, mentor - Dr APJ Abdul Kalam popularly called 'The Missile Man of India' is remembered for his contributions to the country in many roles. The humble President was a great scientist, an inspiring leader, and above anything else, he was a simple and a very strong human being. Here are his most inspiring and bestselling books.(Express Photo Service)
Teacher extraordinaire Kalam's blueprint for a creative education system
Gallery
P.T. Usha at 1984 Los Angeles Olympics: Champion track and field runner P.T. Usha finished fourth with a time difference that was as small as one-hundredth of a second. Nawal Moutawakal (Morocco) won the gold and Ann Louise (Sweden) the silver medal as Us
Indians who missed out on Olympic medals by a whisker
As Dhanush turns 36 today, let us take a look at some of the rare photos of the multitalented star. (File Photo | PTI and EPS)
Happy birthday Dhanush: Check out some rare photos of the 'Vada Chennai' star
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp