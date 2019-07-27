Adding new narratives to Mahabharata in Delhi

BHUMIKA POPLI By

Express News Service

Relevant at every stage of one’s life, the lessons from the Mahabharata can never be outdated. The upcoming production at Delhi’s Kamani Auditorium, titled Mahabharat - The Epic Tale, is set to deliver many lessons again. This time the focus is on the friendship of Duryodhana and Karn that defies the caste and class issues.

While it is said that Vyasa wrote the original epic, this theatrical representation was co-written by Puneet Issar and son Siddhant. Moreover, Puneet will essay the role Duryodhana, the same character that he portrayed 30 years ago in BR Chopra’s TV show Mahabharat (1988). “I was super fit back then,” Puneet tells The Morning Standard while talking about his preparation for this role.

“When I decided to play the role of Duryodhana again, I decided to get super fit again. I did not want my audience to be disillusioned. I switched over to functional training, cross-fit training and martial arts. I wanted my fans to see me and say this man hasn’t aged at all. I have been working out four hours every day for the past one and half years. I have been on a strict Keto diet too and can see the results. Whatever I am today is because of that TV Serial and this legendary character I portrayed. I am thankful to BR Chopra and the almighty.”

After the instant fame, Issar became a household name and he is still called by the name of Duryodhana. “I am humbled by the reactions of the audience. People hated me, detested my character and this means that they loved my performance. It’s strange as usually TV is an idiot box and people forget once your serial goes off air, but Mahabharat is the only exception. Nobody forgot the serial and its characters.”

Back then, for his research, he had diligently read a number of works on Duryodhana. “I read ballads, plays, novels, scriptures, verses, anything that provided me with information about Duryodhana. His background was not available in conventional sources. I concluded that Duryodhana was not the villain but an anti-hero, the antagonist from general perspective.”

It appears that the entire life of Issar has been revolving around Mahabharata. Now as a director of the epic too he has relived the tale twice. He talks about his perspective in this retelling. In this tale, no character was entirely black or white. Similarly, Duryodhana was blacker than white, but he too had positive things about him. He was a great son who fought for his parents’ rights, he was a great brother who invoked love and respect from his brothers, he was a great warrior who fought with valour, he was a devoted friend and above all, a fierce enemy.

No character played his role in this epic story with as much conviction as Duryodhana did. I always felt all the unknown aspects of his life like his immortal bond of friendship with Karan should be portrayed and shown to the audience. Hence, I penned this show.”Rahul Bhuchar, who plays the role of Karn, relates to the character. “One characteristic of Karn that inspired me was his abiding loyalty towards his words. He gave so much importance to his commitments.

I am also like him. ”Portraying the role of Draupadi is Harleen Rekhi. According to Rekhi, Draupadi was a strong-headed woman. Going into the character traits of Draupadi, Rekhi says, “Draupadi’s life would have been better if she would have raised her voice against the injustice done to her. She should have raised her voice by not marrying the five Pandavas and taken a strong stand at that time when her mother-in-law told her to distribute the things she brought into five.”

It is exhilarating to watch the play in Delhi-the land where the epic is set. The play in Delhi is supported by BookMy Show

On: 27,28 July

At: Kamani Auditorium, Delhi