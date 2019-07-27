Contractual doctors at AIIMS Delhi demand pay parity

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Voicing concern over the ‘discrimination’ in the salary structure, 52 contractual faculty members at the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) has written to Union Health Minister Dr Harsh Vardhan, demanding pay parity with that of the permanent members of the faculty. The contractual faculty members, who are currently working as assistant professors across departments, draw Rs 1 lakh per month.

In the letter to the health minister, the contractual faculty members said the pay disparity is making it tough for them to run their households. “For the last year, we have been urging the government to ensure pay parity. We also don’t have any rules in place for leaves or availing health benefits,” a contractual faculty member said.

Following the Centre’s directive last year, AIIMS has been hiring senior or retired doctors on a contractual basis to tide over the staff shortage at the premier healthcare unit. The demand for equal pay at AIIMS, Delhi and other peripheral AIIMS was approved by Central Institute Body (CIB) in October 2018. The doctors claimed that due to the lack of pay parity, young medical aspirants are turning away from the institution and several medical seats are falling vacant.