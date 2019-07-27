Delhi Development Authority begins survey of cooperative group housing societies for redevelopment

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Delhi Development Authority (DDA) has started a survey of cooperative group housing societies to explore possibilities for their redevelopment. Lieutenant Government Anil Baijal recently directed the authority to examine these multi-level apartment neighbourhoods in the national capital.“The study is going on. The idea to carry out the survey is to know the exact number of societies and flats,” Tarun Kapoor, vice-chairman, DDA, said.

Highlighting the ‘deplorable’ conditions of the societies, Rajya Sabha MP and former Delhi BJP chief Vijay Goel met the L-G with representatives of societies seeking permission for their redevelopment. Goel also demanded that the additional floor area ratio (FAR) be allowed so that the cooperatives housing societies could recover redevelopment cost by selling additional units.

The VC, however, said provisions are already there for redevelopment for such localities. “Most of these societies stand on 300-400 square metre plots. As per the existing provisions for redevelopment, the minimum requirement is four-hectare and this aggregation is difficult. If societies need any clarification, they can come to us. For any change in plan, they need to take approval from the municipal corporation concerned,” Kapoor said.

The formation of cooperative group housing societies in the national capital began in the 1970s. According to Goel, the city is home to around 1,200 such colonies in which more than 10 lakh people reside. To highlight their issues, the BJP leader also convened a convention of housing societies which was also attended by Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman.

Goel’s move is being seen as an attempt to woo the city’s middle class ahead of the assembly polls early next year. Stressing on the survey, Goel had said the preliminary survey would determine the present condition of the housing societies and flats. It would also help ascertain the plot size, the status of civic amenities, and other issues faced by residents in converting plots to freehold, he said. Majority of these neighbourhoods are located in Mayur Vihar, Patparganj, Rohini, and Dwarka.