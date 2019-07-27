Home Cities Delhi

Delhi Development Authority begins survey of cooperative group housing societies for redevelopment

Rajya Sabha MP and former Delhi BJP chief Vijay Goel met Lieutenant Government Anil Baijal with representatives of societies seeking permission for their redevelopment.

Published: 27th July 2019 08:00 AM  |   Last Updated: 27th July 2019 08:00 AM   |  A+A-

Housing

For representational purposes (File Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Delhi Development Authority (DDA) has started a survey of cooperative group housing societies to explore possibilities for their redevelopment. Lieutenant Government Anil Baijal recently directed the authority to examine these multi-level apartment neighbourhoods in the national capital.“The study is going on. The idea to carry out the survey is to know the exact number of societies and flats,” Tarun Kapoor, vice-chairman, DDA, said.

Highlighting the ‘deplorable’ conditions of the societies, Rajya Sabha MP and former Delhi BJP chief Vijay Goel met the L-G with representatives of societies seeking permission for their redevelopment. Goel also demanded that the additional floor area ratio (FAR) be allowed so that the cooperatives housing societies could recover redevelopment cost by selling additional units.

The VC, however, said provisions are already there for redevelopment for such localities. “Most of these societies stand on 300-400 square metre plots. As per the existing provisions for redevelopment, the minimum requirement is four-hectare and this aggregation is difficult. If societies need any clarification, they can come to us. For any change in plan, they need to take approval from the municipal corporation concerned,” Kapoor said.

The formation of cooperative group housing societies in the national capital began in the 1970s. According to Goel, the city is home to around 1,200 such colonies in which more than 10 lakh people reside. To highlight their issues, the BJP leader also convened a convention of housing societies which was also attended by Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman.

Goel’s move is being seen as an attempt to woo the city’s middle class ahead of the assembly polls early next year. Stressing on the survey, Goel had said the preliminary survey would determine the present condition of the housing societies and flats. It would also help ascertain the plot size, the status of civic amenities, and other issues faced by residents in converting plots to freehold, he said. Majority of these neighbourhoods are located in Mayur Vihar, Patparganj, Rohini, and Dwarka.

Stay up to date on all the latest Delhi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Delhi Development Authority Delhi land surveys Delhi housing socities Delhi neigbourhoods
India Matters
Soon, holding cryptocurrencies could land you behind bars
Prime Minister Narendra Modi watches on a screen the successful launch of Chandrayaan-2 by GSLV MkIII-M1 vehicle from Satish Dhawan Space Centre of Sriharikota, in New Delhi on Monday | pti
Chandrayaan-2: India over the moon
YouTube screen grab of Kulbhushan Jadhav (File Photo)
Pakistan should immediately release Kulbhushan Jadhav: India
Minister for External Affairs Dr S Jaishankar. (Photo | Naveen Kumar, EPS)
'MEA working for early release of 18 Indians on board Iran-seized tanker'

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Massive blaze guts three buses at Koyambedu Omni bus terminus
Scientist, President, mentor - Dr APJ Abdul Kalam popularly called 'The Missile Man of India' is remembered for his contributions to the country in many roles. The humble President was a great scientist, an inspiring leader, and above anything else, he was a simple and a very strong human being. Here are his most inspiring and bestselling books.(Express Photo Service)
Teacher extraordinaire Kalam's blueprint for a creative education system
Gallery
P.T. Usha at 1984 Los Angeles Olympics: Champion track and field runner P.T. Usha finished fourth with a time difference that was as small as one-hundredth of a second. Nawal Moutawakal (Morocco) won the gold and Ann Louise (Sweden) the silver medal as Us
Indians who missed out on Olympic medals by a whisker
As Dhanush turns 36 today, let us take a look at some of the rare photos of the multitalented star. (File Photo | PTI and EPS)
Happy birthday Dhanush: Check out some rare photos of the 'Vada Chennai' star
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp