Delhi government to provide funds for creation of recreational spaces for elderly

With the Delhi Assembly polls scheduled early next year, the move is being seen in political circles as one aimed at wooing the elderly.

Published: 27th July 2019 08:15 AM  |   Last Updated: 27th July 2019 08:15 AM   |  A+A-

Earlier this year, CM Kejriwal had written a personal letter to the elderly | File

By Siddhanta Mishra
Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  In good news for senior citizens, the Department of Social Welfare has invited applications from NGOs, residents' welfare organizations (RWAs) and other such bodies for developing recreation centres for the elderly across the national capital. NGOs registered for more than three years can apply for the scheme, under which Rs 75,000 will be provided to these organizations as a one-time grant for developing recreational spaces for senior citizens in the city.

With the Delhi Assembly polls scheduled early next year, the move is being seen in political circles as one aimed at wooing the elderly. The move comes on the heels of a scheme announced by Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, as part of which a select ground of elderly is sent to be sent on a pilgrimage on government expense every year. 

Earlier this year, the CM wrote a personal letter to the elderly, listing the various initiatives taken by this government to ensure their welfare. The first batch of beneficiaries, under the Mukhyamantri Tirth Yatra Yojana, have returned from a pilgrimage to Amritsar and have heaped praise on Kejriwal. 

Those chosen for the scheme are entitled to free travel and lodging. Officials in the social welfare department said the government will offer Rs 20,000 per month to revive closed recreation centres, which have a seating capacity of at least 50, and Rs 10,000 for ones still open or to be opened. Currently, the Kejriwal government provides a monthly pension of Rs 2,000 to residents aged between 60 and 69 years and Rs 2,500 to those aged above 70 years. 

Though this responsibility was initially vested in the municipal corporations, the MCDs conceded its inability to take care of this task in the face of a crippling funds crunch. In July 2018, the chief minister had approved delinking Aadhaar for remittance of old pension rates. The move had helped several senior citizens access pension benefits that had been pending.

Welfare in focus

Officials in the know said the government will offer Rs 20,000 per month to revive closed recreation centres, which have a seating capacity of at least 50, and Rs 10,000 for ones still open or to be opened

