Home Cities Delhi

IIT-Delhi lab assistant found dead along with wife, mom on IIT-Delhi campus

The cops reached IIT campus after receiving a panic call reporting domestic violence by the lab assistant's mother-in-law, who was unable to reach her daughter.

Published: 27th July 2019 08:21 PM  |   Last Updated: 27th July 2019 08:21 PM   |  A+A-

death, murder, suicide

For representational purposes

By IANS

NEW DELHI: Three members of a family were found hanging inside the Indian Institute of Technology-Delhi premises, the police said on Saturday.

Bodies of Gulshan Das, a senior lab assistant in the Department of Bio-Chemistry at IIT, his wife Sunita and his mother Kamta were found hanging inside Kumar's official accommodation late on Friday night. No suicide note was recovered, said the police.

According to the police, they had reached the IIT campus after receiving a panic call reporting domestic violence by Sunita's mother, who was unable to reach her daughter.

Upon reaching the flat, it was found bolted from inside. The police broke open the door to find three bodies hanging from the roof.

"The women were hanging in separate bedrooms with dupattas tied around the fans. Gulshan was hanging in the corridor with a dupatta tied to an overhead rod/pipe," said DCP (South-West) Devender Arya.

"No external injuries were found on any of the bodies and no suicide note was recovered from the house. The bodies have been sent for post-mortem," police said.

Initial investigation revealed that the couple often fought, following which the wife had recently complained of domestic violence against the man at the Naraina Police Station.

"However, the families didn't want to pursue the complaint further as we were trying to make their relationship work. If we knew something like this could happen we would have intervened in time," said a relative who did not wish to be named.

"It is suspected that one such fight between the two took place leading them to end their lives. Relatives and neighbours of the deceased are being questioned to ascertain what led to frequent arguments between them. The death of Kanta is also looked in to," said a senior police officer.

According to Sunita's family, the couple got married in February this year. It was a second marriage for both of them and they had no children.

Gulshan's relatives, who had also reached the hospital from Karnal, said the mother-son duo did not interact much with others in the family.

Police said that since the couple's marriage was not older than seven years, inquest proceeding has been initiated by the magistrate as mandated under law.

The police suspect it to be a case of suicide, however, further details will be revealed after autopsy, said Arya.

Stay up to date on all the latest Delhi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
IIT Delhi Delhi crime Delhi suicide
India Matters
Soon, holding cryptocurrencies could land you behind bars
Prime Minister Narendra Modi watches on a screen the successful launch of Chandrayaan-2 by GSLV MkIII-M1 vehicle from Satish Dhawan Space Centre of Sriharikota, in New Delhi on Monday | pti
Chandrayaan-2: India over the moon
YouTube screen grab of Kulbhushan Jadhav (File Photo)
Pakistan should immediately release Kulbhushan Jadhav: India
Minister for External Affairs Dr S Jaishankar. (Photo | Naveen Kumar, EPS)
'MEA working for early release of 18 Indians on board Iran-seized tanker'

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Massive blaze guts three buses at Koyambedu Omni bus terminus
Scientist, President, mentor - Dr APJ Abdul Kalam popularly called 'The Missile Man of India' is remembered for his contributions to the country in many roles. The humble President was a great scientist, an inspiring leader, and above anything else, he was a simple and a very strong human being. Here are his most inspiring and bestselling books.(Express Photo Service)
Teacher extraordinaire Kalam's blueprint for a creative education system
Gallery
P.T. Usha at 1984 Los Angeles Olympics: Champion track and field runner P.T. Usha finished fourth with a time difference that was as small as one-hundredth of a second. Nawal Moutawakal (Morocco) won the gold and Ann Louise (Sweden) the silver medal as Us
Indians who missed out on Olympic medals by a whisker
As Dhanush turns 36 today, let us take a look at some of the rare photos of the multitalented star. (File Photo | PTI and EPS)
Happy birthday Dhanush: Check out some rare photos of the 'Vada Chennai' star
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp