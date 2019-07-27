Home Cities Delhi

Man roasted alive as car catches fire on Delhi flyover

42-year-old Ajay Gupta, who used to run a transport business, was on his way to the airport when his car caught fire.

Published: 27th July 2019 07:47 AM  |   Last Updated: 27th July 2019 07:47 AM   |  A+A-

death, murder,suicide, die, dead

For representational purposes

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  A 42-year-old man was charred to death after the car he was driving caught fire in northwest Delhi’s Pitampura area, police said on Friday. The incident was reported at Mahindra Park police station around 10.37 pm on Thursday. The victim was identified as Ajay Gupta, who stayed near Rishikul School in the Alipur area of the Rohini district. According to the police, Gupta, who used to run a transport business, was on his way to Indira Gandhi International Airport when his car caught fire.

Deputy Commissioner of Police, Northwest, Vijayantya Arya said as soon as the fire brigade was informed, they dispatched engines to the spot to bring the fire under control. Police teams, too, reached the spot, she said. Locals told police that the car caught fire while it was speeding on the Mukarba Flyover.

The fire officials said they were informed at 10.40 pm that a sports utility vehicle - Mahindra XUV 500 - went up in flames at the Mukarba Chowk flyover and a man was trapped inside.“Two fire tenders were rushed to the spot to douse the blaze but by the time firefighters reached the scene, the car was charred to ashes,” a fire official said. 

Chief Fire Officer Atul Garg said the charred body of the man was recovered from the car. The body was handed over to the police for post-mortem examination, Garg said, adding that the cause of the fire was yet to be ascertained. A Forensic Science Laboratory team and the district police inspected the scene. His post-mortem was conducted on Friday morning before the body was handed over to the family members. The victim is survived by his wife and three children. A family member said he left the house for the airport around 10 in the morning. He had planned a trip to Europe, the member of the grieving family said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Delhi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Delhi car fire Mukarba Flyover Delhi flyover car fire Mahindra XUV 500
India Matters
Soon, holding cryptocurrencies could land you behind bars
Prime Minister Narendra Modi watches on a screen the successful launch of Chandrayaan-2 by GSLV MkIII-M1 vehicle from Satish Dhawan Space Centre of Sriharikota, in New Delhi on Monday | pti
Chandrayaan-2: India over the moon
YouTube screen grab of Kulbhushan Jadhav (File Photo)
Pakistan should immediately release Kulbhushan Jadhav: India
Minister for External Affairs Dr S Jaishankar. (Photo | Naveen Kumar, EPS)
'MEA working for early release of 18 Indians on board Iran-seized tanker'

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Massive blaze guts three buses at Koyambedu Omni bus terminus
Scientist, President, mentor - Dr APJ Abdul Kalam popularly called 'The Missile Man of India' is remembered for his contributions to the country in many roles. The humble President was a great scientist, an inspiring leader, and above anything else, he was a simple and a very strong human being. Here are his most inspiring and bestselling books.(Express Photo Service)
Teacher extraordinaire Kalam's blueprint for a creative education system
Gallery
P.T. Usha at 1984 Los Angeles Olympics: Champion track and field runner P.T. Usha finished fourth with a time difference that was as small as one-hundredth of a second. Nawal Moutawakal (Morocco) won the gold and Ann Louise (Sweden) the silver medal as Us
Indians who missed out on Olympic medals by a whisker
As Dhanush turns 36 today, let us take a look at some of the rare photos of the multitalented star. (File Photo | PTI and EPS)
Happy birthday Dhanush: Check out some rare photos of the 'Vada Chennai' star
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp